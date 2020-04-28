Coronavirus: SPFL calls for end to division over vote to end season

The SPFL is concerned Scottish football is pulling itself apart over last week's vote to end season below Premiership

The SPFL has called for an end to "recrimination and division" to safeguard the future of Scottish football as it looks to focus on a plan for this season and beyond.

The SPFL admitted in an open letter to its 42 member clubs, sent on Tuesday, it was concerned over issues stemming from the vote to end the season for all divisions below the Premiership, as well as the body having its professionalism and integrity openly called into question.

Rangers' request for an independent investigation into the vote to terminate the Championship, League One and League Two seasons will go before an Extraordinary General Meeting on May 12.

The Ibrox club's requisition was backed by Hearts, who could be relegated from the Premiership if the remaining games are unable to be played, and Stranraer, who face being relegated into League Two unless plans for reconstructing the league pyramid are completed this summer.

Rangers MD Stewart Robertson did not put his name to Tuesday's SPFL letter

Those clubs will now need the support of 75 per cent of members to progress their requisition, with the SPFL saying in Tuesday's letter that should it fail - and should clubs then continue to push for an investigation afterwards - that the "cost to our game could be incalculable".

There was also a further call from the SPFL for Rangers to provide the dossier of evidence which they claim shows there was impropriety in the voting process.

Six of seven clubs elected board members put their names to Tuesday's letter but the one name missing was that of Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson.

"We now need reconciliation and contrition from all parties if we are to safeguard the future of Scottish football," the SPFL letter read.

"We face huge challenges to ensure we can get the new season up and running on target and safely for all involved, and it is vital that all stakeholders collaborate and engage meaningfully with the Joint Response Group's task force working groups, pooling our knowledge, experience and resources for the greater good.

"The SPFL board is dealing with a fast-moving set of circumstances, with a skeleton staff trying hard to prioritise matters.

"It's an unenviable job, and we are sure the many fair-minded people in Scottish football fully understand this.

"All of the executive team retain our full support and admiration. Further recrimination and division will only decrease our chances of playing football matches in Scotland any time soon. The players, fans and officials deserve our best collective efforts.

"At a time when thousands of people in our communities are dying of Covid-19, Scottish football needs to reflect and consider how this looks to the outside world."

Meanwhile, the SPFL will be one governing body meeting with Scotland's sports minister Joe Fitzpatrick on May 5 to discuss the feasibility of a return to action.

The Scottish Football Association and Scottish Rugby Union will also take part in the conference call which will discuss the possibility of phased returns for certain events and the possibility of matches being played behind closed doors.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted last week that the possibility of sport being played behind closed doors was not likely to happen "anytime soon".