Scottish Premiership clubs agree to five substitutes for 2020/21 season

Premiership teams can make up to five subs per game

Scottish Premiership clubs have approved the use of five substitutes for the 2020/21 season.

The new rule will take effect for the opening round of fixtures this weekend.

Teams will be able to name a bench of up to nine players but can only halt play on three separate occasions when making their five substitutions.

The change was recommended to clubs by the SPFL board on Friday and is a temporary alteration for the upcoming season to help clubs deal with a more congested schedule.

The SPFL had already approved the use of five subs for next season's domestic cup competitions.

1:01 Ian Crocker says it's important for Rangers to make a 'statement of intent' against Aberdeen in the opening fixture of the Scottish Premiership season Ian Crocker says it's important for Rangers to make a 'statement of intent' against Aberdeen in the opening fixture of the Scottish Premiership season

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "As excitement builds ahead of the return to competitive action this weekend, I am pleased that the Premiership clubs have approved this resolution which was recommended by the board.

"Player welfare was at the forefront of our decision to recommend this change and it is vital that we recognise the additional strain being placed on players as we embark on the 2020/21 season.

"We are preparing similar resolutions for the Scottish Championship, League 1 and League 2 and these will be distributed to the clubs in those divisions in due course."

Aberdeen vs Rangers Live on

Sat Aug 1: Aberdeen vs Rangers - 12.30pm

Sun Aug 2: Celtic vs Hamilton - 4.30pm

Mon Aug 3: Ross County vs Motherwell - 7.45pm

Sat Aug 8: St Johnstone vs Aberdeen - 12.30pm

Sun Aug 9: Kilmarnock vs Celtic - 4.30pm

Tue Aug 11: Dundee Utd vs Hibernian - 6pm

Wed Aug 12: St Mirren vs Celtic - 6pm

Sat Aug 15: Hibernian vs Motherwell - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 16: Livingston vs Rangers - 4.30pm