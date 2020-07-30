Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast: 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season preview

Ian Crocker, Kris Boyd and Andy Walker preview the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season on the brand-new Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast

The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season gets underway this weekend and ahead of the big kick-off, which is live on Sky Sports, Ian Crocker sat down with Kris Boyd and Andy Walker to preview the campaign on the brand-new Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast.

And what a campaign we have to look forward to on the new home of Scottish football as Celtic aim to clinch a record 10th consecutive title, however, city rivals Rangers will be equally desperate to claim a first championship since they emerged from the Ibrox liquidation of 2012.

Walker and Boyd, the ex-Celtic and Rangers strikers respectively, give us their expert opinions on their former clubs' chances of title glory and Walker is sure of one thing: "The chat about 10 in a row or whether Rangers can stop it, will be constant. It will be every week."

Who will win this season's Scottish Premiership? Have a listen to the new Scottish Football podcast to find out our experts' views...

Meanwhile, Boyd believes Steven Gerrard's side need to change things up if they are to have any chance of closing last season's 13-point gap between themselves and the champions, even if that means allowing star man Alfredo Morelos to leave Ibrox this summer.

"Something has to give and if Rangers have to sell Alfredo Morelos to bring in two or three players, then I'm not against it," said the one-time Kilmarnock, Rangers and Scotland forward.

Either way, Walker is sure of one thing: "It's going to be a season like no other".

As well as last season's top two, and the futures of their main men Odsonne Edouard and Morelos, the Sky Sports pundits also discuss the other 10 Scottish Premiership teams' outlooks heading into the new campaign.

"Derek McInnes will again be looking to get into that third or fourth position, there's no doubt about that," is Boyd's view on where Aberdeen - who kick off the season by hosting Rangers on Sky Sports Football on Saturday at 12.30pm - will finish, although the pair do not agree on how newly-promoted Dundee United will fare this campaign.

To round things off, Walker and Boyd give us both their predictions for the opening weekend of the season, as well as telling us where each side will finish in the table come next April.

So make sure you all subscribe to and download the new weekly Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast to catch all the latest news and talking points as our trio bring you the best analysis, while covering the big topics from that week, as well as answering questions from the listeners.

