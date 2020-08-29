Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for this weekend's Scottish Premiership action.

Youssouf Mulumbu could make his third debut for Kilmarnock on Saturday after signing for yet another spell at Rugby Park.

It is perfectly timed for Alex Dyer, who will be without midfielder Alan Power for the visit of Dundee United. The Irishman damaged his hamstring last week against Rangers and has been ruled for "a few weeks".

Defender Ross Millen completes a two-game suspension after his red card against St Johnstone, while goalkeeper Jake Eastwood remains out with a thigh problem.

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon hopes Lawrence Shankland may be fit enough for a place on the bench.

Lawrence Shankland could feature on the bench for Dundee United

The striker was named in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad this week, but Mellon insists he will take no risks with the striker, who will only play if he has definitely shrugged off a troublesome ankle knock.

Ryan Edwards has returned to training after sitting out United's last two games with an hamstring strain, while Liam Smith (ankle) should return after the international break. Paul McMullan (hernia) remains out.

Key stat: Dundee United have won both of their last two Scottish Premiership games against Kilmarnock (both in 2016), scoring nine goals in those two games (4.5 per game).

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1

Anthony Stokes is hoping to make his Livingston debut at some stage during Saturday's clash with Ross County.

The former Celtic and Hibernian forward, who has returned to Scotland after agreeing a one-year deal at the Tony Macaroni Arena, is short on fitness, but Livi boss Gary Holt could offer him a place on the bench.

Holt is assessing a couple of players carrying knocks, but Keaghan Jacobs, Steve Lawson (both foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) are definitely out.

Ross County talisman Ross Stewart has declared himself fit after escaping serious injury when he was fouled by St Mirren's Joe Shaughnessy last week.

Ross County's Ross Stewart should be fit to play on Saturday

The Saints defender was dismissed for a shocking lunge on the striker but Stewart has suffered no long-lasting effect and will in Stuart Kettlewell's side on Saturday.

However, defender Col Donaldson, who picked up a knock in Paisley, is a doubt alongside Lee Erwin (knee). Joe Chalmers (groin), Callum Morris (Achilles) and Tom Grivosti (foot) remain on the sidelines.

Key stat: Livingston are without a win in nine league games (D4 L5), their poorest such run in the top-flight since April 2006 (14 matches).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig will miss the visit of St Mirren having been sent off after last week's last-gasp defeat to Hibernian. His place could go to Murray Davidson, who is ready to return after seven months out with an Achilles injury.

Strikers Stevie May and Chris Kane are also back in the reckoning, meaning goalkeeper Zander Clark (knee) is the only player left in the McDiarmid Park treatment room, with his return just a week away.

St Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy will miss the trip to his former club through suspension after his red card against Ross County.

Ilkay Durmus returns to the squad after missing out on last weekend's game and new signing Dylan Connolly is available, while midfielders Kyle Magennis and Ryan Flynn are working their way back from long-term knee injuries.

Key stat: Jonathan Obika has scored five of St. Mirren's last seven league goals, including both of their last two.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

Hamilton midfielder Will Collar is back training with the first team for the first time this season but will not be ready to play in Saturday's home meeting with Rangers.

The 23-year-old has been out with a shin problem and will take part in a friendly match next week. Club captain Brian Easton is still out following ankle surgery.

Alfredo Morelos will not be guaranteed a place in the Rangers squad, despite turning over a new leaf with boss Steven Gerrard.

1:03 Steven Gerrard has noticed a response in training from Alfredo Morelos following his omission from the Rangers matchday squad last weekend Steven Gerrard has noticed a response in training from Alfredo Morelos following his omission from the Rangers matchday squad last weekend

The striker, still linked with a move to Lille, was left out of last week's win over Kilmarnock after Gerrard accused him of taking his "eye off the ball" in training. He has improved his focus this week, but Gerrard will leave it late before deciding if he faces Brian Rice's team.

Allan McGregor will compete with Jon McLaughlin to start in goal after recovering from the knock that has kept him out for the last four games, while Leon Balogun is back from a quad strain.

But the comeback target for Joe Aribo (ankle) and Jermain Defoe (hamstring) has been pushed back to Dundee United's Ibrox visit after the international break, while Nikola Katic (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Key stat: Since the 2008-09 season, Rangers have won all 11 of their away games against Hamilton in the top-flight, scoring 31 goals in the process.

Key stat: Since the 2008-09 season, Rangers have won all 11 of their away games against Hamilton in the top-flight, scoring 31 goals in the process.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-3

Celtic's new signing David Turnbull will be in the squad for the match against his former club Motherwell on Sunday.

French striker Odsonne Edouard will again miss out due to a thigh injury, along with Mikey Johnston (calf surgery) and Leigh Griffiths (calf). Midfielder Nir Bitton hopes to shrug off a groin injury.

Motherwell are set to welcome back Jermaine Hylton. The former Solihull Moors striker sat out Thursday's 5-1 Europa League drubbing of Glentoran after rolling an ankle during the Lanarkshire derby defeat to Hamilton but could now face the champions.

1:23 Neil Lennon says he wants his players to settle down into the new season and wants to keep as many as he can Neil Lennon says he wants his players to settle down into the new season and wants to keep as many as he can

Key stat: Odsonne Edouard has scored more Scottish Premiership goals against Motherwell (nine in nine appearances) than he has versus any other side for Celtic.

Andy Walker's prediction: 3-1

Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet remains a doubt ahead of the Scottish Premiership visit of Aberdeen. The striker missed last weekend's win over St Johnstone with a hamstring problem and is rated "touch and go" for Sunday's game.

Head coach Jack Ross has no other injury problems.

Funso Ojo returns from suspension for Aberdeen after missing the midweek victory over NSI Runavik. Craig Bryson missed the Europa League win with a calf injury while Niall McGinn only played eight minutes after shrugging off a foot injury.

Key stat: Hibs have won four of their five league games this season (D1), keeping a clean sheet in their last three matches. They last kept a shutout in four consecutive top-flight fixtures in March 2009 under Mixu Paatelainen, when the fourth clean sheet was at home to Aberdeen.

Key stat: Hibs have won four of their five league games this season (D1), keeping a clean sheet in their last three matches. They last kept a shutout in four consecutive top-flight fixtures in March 2009 under Mixu Paatelainen, when the fourth clean sheet was at home to Aberdeen.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1