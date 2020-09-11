Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Andy Walker returns with his latest Scottish Premiership predictions as the league gets back under way after the international break.

It's a great pity it hasn't worked out for former Derby County man Craig Bryson at Pittodrie, he promised to be a good signing but sadly injury has held him back and there's been a parting of the ways.

There's a strength and resilience about Aberdeen that has to be admired, Johnny Hayes and Ross McCrorie have been excellent signings. Kilmarnock's first win of the season against Dundee United a couple of weeks ago took them away from the foot of the table. They scored four times against Dundee United last time out but Aberdeen have been excellent defensively.

WALKER PREDICTS: 1-0

Hamilton won their last away fixture at Motherwell but Livingston too managed their first win of the season at home to Ross County. The signing of Anthony Stokes for the home side is intriguing - if Stokes gets his sharpness back and hunger to make a difference, his goals could go a long way to helping Gary Holt to another successful season.

Lee Hodson misses out for Hamilton as he follows the guidelines on Covid-19, self-isolating for 14 days. He lodges with St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, who has tested positive for coronavirus

WALKER PREDICTS: 1-1

Will this be the day for Motherwell to finally register a league win this season? Given the excellent run of form that saw Allan Campbell get the winning goal for the Scotland U21s in Lithuania this week, I think so. Stephen Robinson has a lot of talent in his squad and they have underachieved so far.

It was good to see Stevie May get on the scoresheet in Saints win a couple of weeks ago. Calum Davidson will probably feel his team deserve to be on more than their seven points from the opening six games.

WALKER PREDICTS: 1-0

Rangers' performance against Hamilton two weeks ago was very impressive and the only concern for Steven Gerrard will be not winning games by a more convincing margin. It's always a concern for any manager when so many players are away on international duty and the knee injury to Borna Barisic while playing for Croatia will give him cause for concern. Rangers fans will also be concerned to learn that Joe Aribo will be out for a bit longer than anticipated.

After a lively start to the season, Dundee United suffered a heavy defeat at Kilmarnock and will be wary of Rangers options in attack. The sooner Lawrence Shankland is match fit the better United's chances will be to score more regularly.

WALKER PREDICTS: 3-0

Just how close is Albian Ajeti to a starting slot for Celtic? He's managed a couple of goals in his 2 substitute appearances and must be in Neil Lennon's thoughts. New loan signing Shane Duffy will probably make his debut while David Turnbull is threatening to play from the start too.

I admire the way Stuart Kettlewell has got his team picking up points early in the season but he'll realise anything against Celtic will be a huge bonus.

WALKER PREDICTS: 0-3

It's a blow for Jim Goodwin to be without goalkeeper Jak Alnwick after his positive test for Covid-19 on Monday. Having another unnamed player test positive too underlines how unrealistic it is for players to constantly live in a Covid-free bubble.

I think the quality of Saints' squad has improved from last season and they'll be more confident going up against a Hibs side who've received a lot of plaudits this season. Jack Ross's men have a good record in Paisley and are favourites to continue that winning away streak - they've already done so three times on the road this season.

WALKER PREIDCTS: 1-2