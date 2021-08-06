Scottish Premiership match previews, team news and live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats for round two of the Scottish Premiership season as Dundee United host champions Rangers and newly promoted Dundee visit Celtic.

Team news

Dundee United have players back for the cinch Premiership visit of Rangers.

Adrian Sporle has returned to full training and Louis Appere is close to a comeback.

Florent Hoti is out with a heel knock along with long-term absentees Mark Connolly and Declan Glass (both knee).

Alfredo Morelos is available for Rangers but has only trained for two days since completing his quarantine following his summer break.

Ianis Hagi (ankle) remains out while it is unclear whether Joe Aribo will return after missing the midweek defeat in Malmo.

Kemar Roofe, Glen Kamara and Leon Balogun are available after European suspensions but Ryan Jack (calf) has been told to slow down his comeback and Niko Katic is being eased back in after a serious knee injury.

Opta Stats

● Dundee United have won just one of their last 19 league matches against the reigning Scottish champions (D3 L15), a 2-1 win over Celtic in December 2014. The last time they faced Rangers when they were the title-holders was in May 2012, a 5-0 defeat under Peter Houston.

● Rangers have won eight of their last nine top-flight league meetings with Dundee United, losing the other as defending Scottish champions in March 2012 (1-2).

● Dundee United have only won two of their last 10 games in the Scottish Premiership (D4 L4), while they are winless in their most recent five in the competition (D2 L3).

● Following their 3-0 victory over Livingston on MD1, Rangers are looking to win their opening two games of a Scottish Premiership for the third consecutive campaign.

● Kemar Roofe has scored five goals in his last four appearances in the Scottish Premiership, as many as he had in his previous 13 games in the competition.

Team news

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has a full squad to choose from for the cinch Premiership game against Hearts on Saturday.

The Buddies came through their opening game draw at Dundee last week unscathed.

St Mirren started their league season with a 2-2 draw at Dens Park but will be looking to go one better in their first home fixture.

Jamie Walker could miss out for Hearts again.

The winger sat out the opening win over Celtic with an ankle injury suffered during his impressive cameo against Inverness in the Premier Sports Cup.

Hearts have no other injury issues.

Opta stats

● St. Mirren are unbeaten in eight home games against Hearts in Scotland's top-flight (W4 D4) since a 0-2 reverse in December 2010.

● The side playing at home has only lost one of the last 18 top-flight league matches between St. Mirren and Hearts (W12 D5), a 0-2 defeat for Hearts in October 2013.

● St. Mirren have drawn four of their last six home games in the Scottish Premiership (W1 L1), scoring four and conceding four across this run.

● Hearts last won their opening two league games of a top-flight season in 2018-19 under Crag Levein - when they also beat Celtic at home - and managed to win each of their first five matches that season.

● John Souttar's winner for Hearts over Celtic last week was his first Scottish Premiership goal since March 2018, and just his third overall in the competition, despite appearing in 163 matches in the competition.

Team news

James McCarthy is likely to face a wait before making his Celtic debut.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder will only have one day's training with the bulk of his team-mates ahead of Sunday's cinch Premiership clash with Dundee and has been working on his own during pre-season.

Leigh Griffiths has been missing with a calf injury, while Christopher Jullien is still working his way back from a serious knee injury.

Dundee are without the suspended Max Anderson following his red card against St Mirren.

Danny Mullen will drop out with an ankle injury and Cammy Kerr is still out with a knee problem.

Christie Elliott is fit after going off against St Mirren, while Liam Fontaine, Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne could all return.

Opta stats

● Celtic are unbeaten in 32 league meetings with Dundee (W26 D6) since a 0-2 defeat at Celtic Park under Martin O'Neill in May 2001.

● Dundee have scored just two goals in total across their last 12 league away games at Celtic (D2 L10), failing to score in 10 of those trips. In reply, Celtic have scored 32 goals in those 12 matches.

● Celtic have only won two of their last eight games in the Scottish Premiership (D4 L2), although those two victories have come in their last two league games at Celtic Park (4-0 v St. Johnstone and 6-0 v Livingston).

● Dundee have lost 11 of their last 13 Scottish Premiership games (W1 D1), however they've avoided defeat in two of their most recent three outings - 1-0 v Livingston last season and 2-2 v St. Mirren on MD1 this season.

● Since the start of last season, Celtic's David Turnbull has created more chances than any other player in the Scottish Premiership (106). Indeed, this is 34 more than the player with the second-most in this period (Ryan Kent, 72).

Team news

Opta stats

● Hibernian are looking for back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins over Ross County for the first time since December 2017 under Neil Lennon, having won their last league meeting 2-1 in March last season.

● Ross County won their last league visit to Hibernian 2-0 in December 2020, their first win away to Hibs in the Scottish Premiership in six such visits (D2 L3).

● After beating Motherwell in their first game, Hibernian are looking to open a Scottish Premiership campaign with two victories from two for a second consecutive season under Jack Ross - they won their first three under him in 2020-21.

● Ross County are unbeaten in their last four Scottish Premiership games (W4 D1); their longest run without defeat in the competition since October 2019 (also four).

● Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Christian Doidge has scored more goals in the Scottish Premiership than any other Hibernian player (20).

Team news

Opta stats

● Livingston have only enjoyed one win in their last 15 league meetings with Aberdeen (D4 L10), a 2-0 victory at Pittodrie in February of last season.

● Aberdeen are unbeaten in six away league visits to Livingston (W4 D2), last losing such a match in April 2004 under Steve Paterson (0-2).

● Livingston managed to win only one of their final seven home games in last season's top-flight (D2 L4), only managing to score fives times across this run.

● Aberdeen are looking to win their opening two league games of a Scottish Premiership season for the first time since 2017-18, following their 2-0 win over Dundee United on MD1.

● Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez netted on his Scottish Premiership debut on MD1, whilst at the age of 30 years and 119 days, the American is the oldest non-European player to net on their debut in the competition since 2013-14.

Team news

Opta stats

St. Johnstone have only lost two of their last 14 home league games against Motherwell (W9 D3), although both of those have come in their most recent five such matches (W2 D1 L2).

Just one of the last 11 league meetings between St. Johnstone and Motherwell has finished level, with both sides winning five times each in this stretch and drawing the other 1-1 in November 2020.

St. Johnstone have only managed to win one of their last seven first home matches of a Scottish Premiership season (D4 L2), though it did come against Motherwell back in 2017-18 in a 4-1 victory.

Across the last five Scottish Premiership campaigns (and including their defeat on MD1), Motherwell haven't won either of their opening two games in any season (D1 L8).

Jake Carroll assisted both of Motherwell's goals in their 2-3 defeat on MD1, with both coming in the opening 29 minutes - equaling his best total in a single Scottish Premiership season (2 in 2019-20), and already one more than he managed last season.

