Motherwell vs Rangers: Scottish Premiership fixture moved ahead of Europa League tie

Rangers' Scottish Premiership match away to Motherwell has been moved forward 24 hours to give the Ibrox side more time to prepare for their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig.

The teams will now meet at Fir Park on Saturday at midday, live on Sky Sports, instead of the original kick-off time arranged for Sunday.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst had asked for the game to be rescheduled to give his side an extra day to prepare for the first leg of their semi-final with RB Leipzig in Germany on April 28.

Image: Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst asked for the match to be rescheduled to help with Europa League preparations

Speaking ahead of Sunday's extra-time victory over Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup the Dutchman said: "There are a lot of games to be played and you have seen in other countries where a lot of games are moved, different dates or even kick-off times were changed.

"I think we just want to do the best for Scotland, that's why are still involved in Europe and getting a lot of points for everyone really, in this country."

After the clash in Germany, Rangers visit Celtic three days later on May 1 in the Scottish Premiership - live on Sky Sports - before hosting Leipzig on May 5.

A spokesperson for the SPFL said: "We received a request from Rangers to bring forward their game away to Motherwell, which was scheduled for Sunday 24 April, to the previous day, giving Rangers more time to prepare for their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig.

"We are very pleased to be able to accommodate this request and the Motherwell v Rangers game will now be rescheduled to Saturday 23 April, with a 12noon kick-off.

"We would like to record our sincere appreciation to Motherwell FC, Sky Sports and Police Scotland for accommodating this change, and wish Rangers the very best of luck in their European campaign."

The last time out...

Graham Alexander's side returned from Ibrox with a point the last time the sides met in February in the league.

Rangers went two up after a Bevis Mugabi own goal and Fashion Sakala strike, but Motherwell pulled level in the second half through Jordan Roberts and Kaiyne Woolery.

The last encounter at Fir Park however was a very different story as Rangers ran out 6-1 winners.

Sakala grabbed a hat-trick in the match back in October with Stephen O'Donnell sent off for the hosts.

Watch Motherwell vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football on Sunday, with kick-off at noon.