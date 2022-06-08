Allan McGregor: Rangers goalkeeper yet to enter into contract talks with Ibrox club

Rangers have not begun contract negotiations with goalkeeper Allan McGregor, however, it is understood both parties are open to discussions over a new deal.

The 40-year-old is out of contract this summer but contrary to media reports talks have not begun and McGregor is not pursuing a coaching role at Ibrox.

McGregor - who rejoined Rangers in 2018 following spells in Turkey and England - was expected to announce his retirement following the Scottish Cup final win over Hearts, after coming on as a substitute during the closing stages.

However, the 'keeper could yet stay at the club while number two Jon McLaughlin is widely tipped to become Giovanni van Bronckhorst's first-choice next season.

"Of course, it will look like [my final game]", he told Rangers TV after the late substitution at Hampden Park.

"If I was watching it would look like that to me as well. But I've not thought about it [my contract].

"There have been games every week. All I've thought about is the next game and recovery. Now that the season is finished I will talk to the club, they're easy to talk to and they know me. We will see what is best for both parties."

Boyd: I hope McGregor stays at Rangers

Speaking to Sky Sports last month, former Rangers striker Kris Boyd said:

"I've played with Allan and know how good he is. I can't answer for Allan regarding what is next for him but if he's played 40-plus games this season then for me it isn't time to hang up the gloves.

"Being the 'keeper at a club like Rangers is not easy. In some games you might not have lots to do but then you need to step up when needed and produce big saves. Allan has shown he can do that and he is a leader.

"You're a long time retired and I think he'd be great for Rangers to keep around and even help younger players come through."

