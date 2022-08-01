Scottish Premiership: Celtic and Rangers 'impossible to split' in title race, says Kenny Miller

Kenny Miller believes the Old Firm are "impossible to split" after Celtic and Rangers both secured wins on the opening weekend of the new Scottish Premiership season.

Celtic kicked off their title defence with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Aberdeen while Rangers came from behind to beat Livingston 2-1.

Miller, who played for both sides, is expecting a close contest this season as the Ibrox club try to reclaim the title from a Celtic team unbeaten in 33 league matches.

"If I have to pick one I'm going to say Rangers, but I think at this moment in time they're impossible to split," the former striker told Sky Sports News.

"I think both teams are really, really strong but I just think when you've not won the league the season before there is a need to respond the following season."

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side were stunned by an early Livingston goal but struck twice in the second half to secure the victory.

Miller added: "Livingston is always a tough place to go and David Martindale has got them set up pretty well.

"When you play on the pitch it does slow the game up a lot, so Rangers probably found it a slower tempo than they would've liked.

"They got the job done and that's the most important thing on the opening day of the season."

There were no issues for Celtic with manager Ange Postecoglou insisting they should have scored more than two goals against Aberdeen.

"Celtic were excellent, they were in complete control," said Miller.

"A wonderful goal from Jota on the opening day of the season and he was a constant threat throughout with his crossing.

"They've added really, really well over the summer, but it's the strength and depth of the whole squad.

"It was pretty much the team that lifted the title last season, but with the new players coming off the bench the squad looks far healthier than it did last season."

Motherwell could take a chance on Hammell

Image: Steven Hammell is in interim charge at Motherwell

Steven Hammell will have talks with Motherwell directors next week after cutting short his summer holidays to mastermind victory over St Mirren.

The Fir Park youth coach had less than 48 hours to prepare for the Paisley trip following the departure of Graham Alexander in the wake of Motherwell's defeat to Sligo Rovers in the Europa Conference League.

Miller believes Hammell, who has yet to manage at any level, could still convince the club to give him a chance.

"I would expect someone else to come in, there have been a number of names mentioned," he said.

"But the longer it goes and Steven maybe goes into the game next week against St Johnstone and wins, you just never know.

"Two wins on the bounce at the start of the season maybe he pushes his name more into the frame, but I'm sure Motherwell and the fans would like to get something tied up pretty quickly."