Celtic vs Rangers: What the managers say ahead of first Old Firm clash of the season

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists his players need no extra motivation for the first Old Firm clash of the season as Giovanni van Bronckhorst demands his Rangers players keep their focus.

Celtic can move five points ahead in the Scottish Premiership with a victory on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Postecoglou was named Scottish Premiership manager of the month for August after a perfect start to the season with six wins out of six.

The Australian insists his approach will be the same against Rangers as in their 9-0 hammering of Dundee United last weekend.

"I think our performances have been getting stronger every week and that's what we're looking for, an improvement in the way we do things and play our football and overcome whatever challenge we have," he said.

"You go out there and you play your football and try and be the best you can be and all the other stuff tends to take care of itself.

"If you need extra motivation than you did on Wednesday night or you may need on Tuesday then you're never going to be successful.

"Our motivation has to be the same every time we're out there and that is to be the best we can be."

Image: Abildgaard joined Celtic on loan on deadline day

Celtic completed the signing of Oliver Abildgaard on a one-year-deal on deadline day, with the Danish midfielder becoming the club's ninth summer signing.

Postecoglou added: "I was mindful of squad numbers as I had a clear idea of the numbers I wanted to work with.

"Things came together and we were able to get Oliver in at the last business for us.

"It's great to get him in. He's a player who is a little bit different to what we've already got here in terms of his attributes, he's a good player who will fit in well with us."

Gio: Happy to welcome Morelos back

Van Bronckhorst believes Rangers will be boosted by the return of Alfredo Morelos to the squad for the trip to Celtic Park, but admits losing Tom Lawrence to injury is a blow.

Colombia striker Morelos was suspended for the last two matches after a red card at Hibernian, but had been left out of the Light Blues' squad to face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off game due to fitness levels and other concerns, including his attitude.

The Dutchman said: "Yes, Alfredo is in the squad. I had a good talk with him last Sunday and I think he understood the message and also worked hard to be back and to help the team because he is still a quality player with a lot of threat in front of goal.

Image: Alfredo Morelos is back in Rangers squad for the first Old Firm clash of the season

"He has been training this week, very positive, so he will be included in the squad.

"You want players in your squad who can change games and Alfredo is definitely a player who can do that.

"He is still a threat in front of goal so that gives me another option up front. I am happy for all of us that he is back and he looks very positive.

"It is now for him to make sure he maintains this and also contributes when he is on the pitch."

Image: Rangers will be without Tom Lawrence until after the international break

Lawrence picked up an injury - reportedly to his knee - during the 4-0 win over Ross County at Ibrox last week.

The 28-year-old Wales attacker, signed from Derby in the summer, will also miss the Champions League games away to Ajax and at home to Napoli.

Van Bronckhorst said: "Tom is not available. Unfortunately he had more problems the day after the game last week which means he will be out and I don't expect him back before the international break, so he is some weeks out.

"To be a player and be sidelined is never a good feeling. Tom had a great start to his Rangers career and as a coach it is disappointing that he is not available for a couple of weeks but that sometimes happens so we need to try and get Tom back as soon as possible and make sure we are performing with the players we have available."

