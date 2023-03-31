Michael Beale: Rangers boss reveals plans for healthy summer budget; Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: Season entering best part

Michael Beale expects to be able to utilise "a good budget for a Rangers manager" when the summer transfer window opens in June, but remains coy on contract negotiations with current players.

Beale is preparing his Rangers side to face Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday, where they are undefeated since the 42-year-old took over in November last year, although they trail Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic by nine points.

"There has been a lot of work over the past week, speaking to players in house, and also looking more towards the recruitment for next year as well - unfortunately for you guys I'm not telling you anything today," the Gers boss said, when questioned about what discussions had taken place regarding the future of certain players.

Image: Rangers' Alfredo Morelos (left) and Ryan Kent are out of contract in the summer

Forward Alfredo Morelos and winger Ryan Kent are out of contract in the summer. "The most important thing is those conversations remain private until everyone is on the same page," Beale continued.

"They are both training well, they are both available for selection. With both those boys you're welcome to ask me every week and get the same answer. We've spoken to them and it's ongoing.

"The goalposts always move, if you like, but our decisions are being made, we're very aligned. My relationship with Ross [Wilson] is very strong. We're respectful of the fact we have 10 games to go - hopefully 11.

"There are a lot of moving parts. There's people's feelings, their careers, their futures, but in terms of our decisions, we're clear. I've been clear for a number of weeks.

"There are no restrictions on budget, there is money to spend in the summer - it's a good amount, I think, for a Rangers manager, compared to what I've seen in previous years. I'm really positive about the summer."

Saturday's game pits Beale against former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin for the third time since his Rangers managerial career began in earnest in mid-December, following the World Cup break, and he knows the Irishman will set out to frustrate.

"We've got to deal with each game, which is what we've done since I've come in," Beale added. "We have to respect each game, we want three points. We respect their position in the league.

"It's a manager that knows us well, and that's enough for us to think about right now.

"I'd like to see us play better at Ibrox - I do feel like games I've taken have been better [away from home]. I am looking for a performance at home. It'll be a tough game because they have a lot riding on it."

Postecoglou: Season is entering the best part

Ange Postecoglou says the season is entering "the best part" and "the bit we all play for" as Celtic head to Ross County on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Celtic hold a nine-point advantage at the top, having won their last 14 matches across all competitions, including a victory over Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final.

They are in the Scottish Cup semi-finals too, against Rangers, with nine league games left to play and plenty of silverware on the line.

"It's the best part [of the season] if you're in contention, that's the key thing," Hoops boss Postecoglou told Sky Sports. "We've done the hard work to be in contention in the league and the cup. This is the bit we all play for.

"The players are looking forward to it. They've been away the last 10 days but they've come back in and there's a real buzz around the place. Every game from now takes on a great significance and we're looking forward to it."

Celtic travel north to Ross County this weekend aiming for a third victory over their opponents, although they will be without Anthony Ralston and Liel Abada, who both picked up injuries over the international break.

James Forrest will also not be fit but Aaron Mooy and Tomoki Iwata have a chance of making it.

"It's always a challenge going up there, it's always a tough game," said Postecoglou. "We're getting to the final stretch now, all teams are playing for something and there will be some desperation in all games. Particularly away from home that's going to be a challenge for us.

"The two trips we've had up there we've dealt with it really well so far and we've been in good form. That stretch between the World Cup and this international break, we were really strong in performance and results and we need to continue to build on that.

"It really comes down to us continuing the form we've showed so far. As the season has progressed we've got stronger and the idea is we finish as strong as possible. If we can do that then the rest will take of itself."