Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian and Dundee players feature

There were plenty of goals and drama in the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the international break.

Celtic have players in the week's best XI after their impressive 6-0 win over Aberdeen, but it is Dundee who dominate after they beat St Mirren 4-0 to move up to fifth in the table.

There is one Rangers player represented as their 2-0 win at Livingston extended Philippe Clement's unbeaten run since taking charge.

Hibernian take the final place after they halted a six-game winless league run with a 1-0 victory against Kilmarnock.

Here, WhoScored take a look at the five best-rated players to make the team of the week...

Luke McCowan (Dundee) - 8.56

With a WhoScored.com rating of 8.56, Luke McCowan is the fifth highest-rated player in gameweek 13 of the Scottish Premiership thanks to his efforts in the 4-0 victory over St Mirren. The 25-year-old completed two successful dribbles and won two aerial battles, as well as providing an assist from his two key passes all contributing to his stellar rating.

Hyun-Jun Yang (Celtic) - 8.57

Image: Hyun-Jun Yang celebrates his first Celtic goal against Aberdeen

The top five performers of the week includes three Celtic players and Hyung-Jun Yang is the first with a rating of 8.57 for his efforts in the win on Sunday. The 21-year-old opened the scoring, from his only attempt, in the ninth minute at Celtic Park as well as completing a total of six successful dribbles, more than any other player in the fixture.

Matt O'Riley (Celtic) - 9.02

Image: Celtic's Matt O'Riley impressed against Aberdeen

Celtic's Matt O'Riley could be in to make his debut for Denmark during the upcoming international break and he continued to strengthen his case for a start with another strong showing at the weekend. The 22-year-old provided two assists from a total of five key passes, completed two successful dribbles, and won two aerial duels on his way to receiving a rating of 9.02.

Amadou Bakayoko (Dundee) - 9.70

Image: Amadou Bakayoko scored a double against St Mirren

Narrowly missing out on top spot this week is Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko with a rating of 9.70. The 27-year-old took his goal tally for the season to three with two goals at Dens Park. He also provided one key pass, completed two successful dribbles and won a total of four aerial duels in a day to remember for Bakayoko and Dundee.

Luis Palma (Celtic) - 10.0

It was a perfect performance from Celtic's Luis Palma in the 6-0 victory over Aberdeen and he is the WhoScored.com Player of the Week with a 10.0 rating. Not only did the Honduran find the back of the net when he converted the 77th minute penalty, but he also provided three assists in his strongest performance of the season. There are currently no players to have provided more assists in the Scottish Premiership than Palma's five and his performance against Aberdeen has boosted his season rating to 7.77, the second-highest of any player in the league.