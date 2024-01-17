Scottish Premiership: Fan mid-season report card

The Scottish Premiership is about to return from the winter break, but which clubs have exceeded expectations so far and which ones need to do better in the second half of the season?

Celtic remain eight points clear of Rangers, who have two games in hand, while it is Hearts in pole position in the race for third at the moment.

There have been four managerial changes in the top-flight so far this campaign with some players attracting interest from elsewhere.

We have asked supporters from every Scottish Premiership club for their January transfer window wishlist and where they think they will finish come May...

Aberdeen

Ryan Crombie - A Red Point of View

January wishlist

Image: Will Kelle Roos be given a new deal at Aberdeen?

While it has been an inconsistent season for Aberdeen, the consensus is that there's actually a very good squad in place without the need for too many additions.

The club allowed Ylber Ramadani to leave in the summer without a replacement lined up and we have struggled without his drive and tenacity in the middle of the park.

Image: Ylber Ramadani left Aberdeen last summer

Therefore, to fill the glaring midfield hole, getting a defensive midfielder must be the priority.

Alongside this, either getting Kelle Roos signed up on a longer-term contract or finding a suitable replacement for him must be on the recruitment team's radar to get a bit of stability between the sticks.

Predicted finish: Fourth

Image: Aberdeen are eighth in the Scottish Premiership

This is very dependent on Barry Robson learning from his mistakes from the first half of the season.

If the manager decides to be flexible with his tactical approach, instead of opting for five at the back regardless of opposition, there's a good chance of putting a string of results together.

Couple that with having up to four games in hand on the teams above us in the division it's likely you'll see Aberdeen nearer the top end of the league come the end of the season.

Celtic

John McGinley - 67 Hail Hail

January wishlist

Image: Luis Palma was one of Celtic's 10 summer signings

After an underwhelming summer window, it's crucial that Celtic deliver the quality Brendan Rodgers has spoken so often about in the months since.

Nicolas Kuhn has joined on a five-and-a-half year deal and a creative new winger would give Rodgers a core of four to work with in the second half of the season, ending reliance on Mikey Johnston and veteran James Forrest.

Elsewhere, Greg Taylor has started all 29 of Celtic's matches this season. A new left-back is badly needed to provide competition and a rotation alternative, with Alexandro Bernaberi firmly on the fringes.

Image: Will Celtic sign another striker to challenge Kyogo?

Kyogo Furuhashi is the club's joint-top scorer with 10 goals so far but another striking option would be welcome, too, especially with Hyeongyu Oh and Daizen Maeda at the Asian Cup into February.

It's become clear a long-term replacement should be sought for goalkeeper Joe Hart, also, but that one may well have to wait until the summer.

Alongside any additions, there needs to be a mission to offload several players and reduce the overall squad number from over 30 towards the 25-man mark that the manager prefers.

Predicted finish: Champions

Image: Brendan Rodgers won two league titles during his first spell as Celtic manager

If Celtic do add three or four potential starters to Rodgers' squad then there's no reason to think the reigning champions can't make it three Scottish Premiership titles in a row.



This team have proven twice this season that they are still victorious in derbies when it truly matters despite a lot of hype and bluster from elsewhere.

With some fresh faces and new options to break down difficult defences, as well as key players returning to peak fitness after injury, consistency will hopefully not be too hard to find.



A close title race is more likely than not, but it'd be silly to write off this group of winners.

Dundee

Ethan Hampton - Dee TV commentator & Dundee choir

January wishlist

Image: Owen Beck impressed on loan at Dundee from Liverpool

Owen Beck had cemented himself as the best in his position within the division and the best player in the Dundee team, so Liverpool recalling him from his loan is a big blow and now the club need to find a new left-back who will fill the void.

The hardest thing to find in football is that out-and-out number nine that'll score goals regularly. Dundee lack a clinical goalscorer upfront so the team must prioritise signing a striker with a natural and matured finishing ability, that kind of player could prove to be all the difference in which side of the split the team will finish at the end of the season.

We need a physically strong striker given that there's no other option of this mould aside from Amadou Bakayoko, so the addition of Curtis Main is a welcome one.

Image: Amadou Bakayoko is impressing on loan at Dundee

Malachi Boateng, in my opinion, is the most important player in this Dundee side. He is the heartbeat of the team, he consistently operates so efficiently and can be trusted to dictate the tempo in matches. His absence on the pitch, albeit has been a rare occurrence this season, is painfully noticeable.

Much like with Bakayoko, Dundee don't necessarily need anything different but more of the same!

A midfielder with the shared abilities to pull strings in the middle of the park and preferably permanently as Boateng is only on loan (just like Beck and Bakayoko) from Crystal Palace.

Predicted finish: Sixth

Image: Tony Docherty took charge at Dundee last summer

Dundee's aim at the start of the season was to maintain our status as a Premiership club, in recent years we've found ourselves bouncing between the Premiership and the Championship too often for comfort.

However, it takes little investigation to realise that inside that dressing room are characters with ambition, players who are desperate to quench their desire to achieve something much more meaningful.

We are very much in the race for a spot in the top six and I think Dundee will do it.

Hearts

Scott Wilson - season ticket holder

January wishlist

There are three areas which require strengthening at Hearts with another forward, creative midfielder and a right-back the priority.

A new right-back is a must due to both the return of Odel Offiah to his parent club Brighton, and Nathaniel Atkinson currently away on international duty at the AFC Asian Cup with Australia.

Image: St Mirren's Keanu Baccus (left) and Hearts' Nathaniel Atkinson (right) are at the Asian Cup with Australia

Injury to the influential Barrie McKay and the risk of losing top scorer Lawrence Shankland means another forward may be required but not an absolute necessity.

If we are to secure third spot these are areas in which we need to strengthen although January can be a notoriously difficult window to finalise deals.

Predicted finish: Third

Image: Craig Gordon is returning from injury

I predict a third-place finish due to the overall quality within the squad and with key players like Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon returning to the fold.

Hibernian

Gavin Gilmour - Hibs.net

Jan wishlist

The fans are eagerly awaiting the announcements of some much-needed reinforcements to the squad.

With several positions in the squad currently lacking the depth, competition, and quality needed for Hibs to mount a New Year push for Europe, Nick Montgomery will be hoping that Brian McDermott and co can uncover some gems this January.

The right-back position is an important area to highlight. With Lewis Miller away on international duty, Chris Cadden still to return from a long-term injury, and Rory Whittaker left on his own to cover the position aged just 16, it's a position the Hibees need to target.

Kanayo Megwa might have a chance if he's recalled from Airdrie, following a successful spell in Hibs' training camp, but that still leaves the team with two youngsters covering the position alone.

Image: Hibs youngster Kanayo Megwa is on loan at Airdrie

A player worth considering is Crewe's Rio Adebisi, a 23-year-old full-back who's comfortable on the left or right side - he's in fine form this season and is out of contract in the summer.

Most Hibs fans will tell you that the team is light up top. Dylan Vente is struggling for form after what was initially a fine start to his Hibs career, and has noticeably been left without a consistent strike partner in Monty's favoured 4-4-2 system. Where better to find a partner for the club's Dutch number 9 than his homeland - Milan Smit is an exciting 20-year-old forward who is in scintillating form for second-tier side, SC Cambuur.

Image: Stuart McKinstry is out of contract at Queen's Park at the end of the season

Finally, to inject some attacking spark into the midfield, a player who seems a natural pick for the Hibees is Queen's Park's Stuart McKinstry.

Out of contract at the end of the season, the 21-year-old winger could now be ready to take the next steps in his career, following a relatively unsuccessful spell at Leeds United as a highly-rated teenager.

Predicted finish: Fifth

Hibs are very much a work in progress under Nick Montgomery, but with high talk of Foley's billions around the corner, the club mustn't lose sight of securing a strong finish to this season's league campaign.

Form hasn't been great recently and off the back of a derby defeat, the coveted third-place spot looks relatively out of sight. Hibs have two games in hand on top 6 rivals St Mirren and Kilmarnock and will be hoping to secure some wins to close the gap on the fourth and fifth place spots, while keeping distance from Dundee who are surging towards the top six.

With some decent reinforcements to strengthen the options available to the manager, fourth place isn't an unreasonable target, with fifth place being my ultimate prediction for the team.

Kilmarnock

Laurie Finlayson - season ticket holder

January wishlist

Image: Kyle Vassell celebrates after giving Kilmarnock the lead against Aberdeen

The club should concentrate on quality over quantity.

Their primary focus should be on bringing in another forward to cover for Kyle Vassell, who at times, has struggled for both fitness and consistency.

The only other strikers that McInnes has available to him at the moment are Marley Watkins, Andy Dallas and Innes Cameron.

Dallas has particularly struggled to make an impact since joining the club on loan from Barnsley in the dying embers of the summer window.

One potential solution to this would be to recall Scotland U19 international Bobby Wales from his loan at Alloa Athletic, but McInnes would perhaps opt for a more experienced head.

There have been some rumours circulating that Greg Stewart may return to Ayrshire following his departure from Indian Super League side Mumbai City.

Stewart, of course, had a successful six-month loan spell at Rugby Park in 2018, before being abruptly recalled by Birmingham City, only to join current Killie boss McInnes at Aberdeen. This would undoubtedly be a popular signing with the fans if he were to return.

Image: Gary Mackay-Steven has agreed a deal at Kilmarnock until the end of the season

Gary Mackay-Steven joined Killie on a short-term deal until the winter break back in December. This has since been extended until the end of the season.

The former Aberdeen winger has only played 45 minutes of football across four appearances but has shown a few glimpses of quality, particularly against Dundee and Rangers.

Slowly but surely, he has gained his fitness and will prove his worth throughout the rest of the campaign providing important cover for Kennedy and Armstrong as well as superb technical skill.

If a European push is the ambition and not just a top-six finish, an extra creative midfielder wouldn't go amiss as Kyle Magennis continues to struggle with a hamstring problem.

Predicted finish: Fifth

I think that Killie will finish fifth when all is said and done.

That could be enough for European football to return to Rugby Park next season, with UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers a possibility depending on who wins the Scottish Cup.

I'm not sure if we've got a deep enough squad yet to push on any further, however, this would be a very successful season for Killie.

A Scottish Cup run would be great too!

Livingston

Angus McGregor - Talk Livi Podcast

January wishlist

Image: Could Livingston make a move for Christian Doidge?

There are several areas we need to strengthen with a right-back, centre-back and a striker the priority.

We've not scored enough goals this season but I wouldn't blame that on the forwards, we've really struggled to get chances to our goalscoring threats.

The system and tactics are the main issue rather than the striking options but Martindale has spoken about bringing another striking option in.

David Martindale is a fan of strikers who work hard and help bring others into the game.

Main has been linked with other sides, so perhaps looking at a loan option in the form of Hibernian's Christian Doidge would provide similar attributes.

Image: Luiyi De Lucas (L) left Livingston earlier in January

We've already let go of Luiyi de Lucas and Tom Parkes, with Morgan Boyes still on loan at Inverness leaving us short of left-sided defenders.

If possible, being able to entice Morton's Lewis Strapp even for half a season could be a good piece of business.

A solid defender with a long throw - a Livingston staple - whose current deal is up at the end of January, although other teams will be interested.

Also, a right-back would be great so we don't have to force Joel Nouble into an unfamiliar position. I'm sure the club will be regretting not being able to keep a hold of Jack McMillan now with how well he has done at Partick Thistle.

Predicted finish: 12th

Unfortunately, if I'm being realistic the damage has already been done.

They say around the 40-point mark keeps a team up, I don't see us picking up around 28 points from the final 17 games.

We need to win every game against teams in the lower half, which based on our current record, doesn't seem likely.

It's been a great ride coming back to the Premiership but this looks like it is the end of the road for now.

However, we will continue supporting the team and getting behind them as we look to defy the odds!

Motherwell

Jenna Thomson - season ticket holder

January wishlist

With the transfer window now open there is an opportunity for Motherwell to start to repair the mistakes made earlier this season.

The main areas we have to strengthen is our defence and we have to source some wingers and fast!

New options in defence are vital following the repeated mistakes and injuries to Dan Casey and Callum Butcher.

Image: Motherwell's Dan Casey is out with an ankle injury

We have no wingers at present and although we have some strong strikers, if we are to challenge for top six and avoid the drop, we have to start changing our formation and introducing some wingers into the mix.

Predicted finish: Ninth

Based on our results so far it is looking likely that we may finish at best ninth.

However, if we can build off the win against Livingston and the positive display against Hibernian, we could push for sixth or seventh.

We are in a tricky position right now and it is hard to say for definite how things will go as we are at a potential turning point in our season.

Every season we go through an underperforming phase where we will go a long stretch without a win and then turn things around, it just so happens it's started earlier this time.

Rangers

Elaine Macdonald - the Rangers Rabble podcast

January wishlist

I feel we could do with strengthening all over the park but a goalscorer is of particular importance.

Cyriel Dessers has had a poor overall return and with injuries to Danilo and Kemar Roofe, we badly need a proven signing who knows where the goal is.

Abdallah Sima has produced in spells and Fabio Silva will be an interesting addition, but a dependable striker could be the difference between first and second.

I find it remarkable there still doesn't appear to have been any attempt to sign Lawrence Shankland from Hearts.

Image: Fabio Silva has joined Rangers on loan from Wolves

The midfield has lacked real power this season and, again, injuries have had an adverse impact. Ryan Jack, Tom Lawrence, Kieran Dowell and Nico Raskin having time out has left us looking threadbare and the summer signing of Sam Lammers didn't work out.

I have been impressed with Dujon Sterling when he has played but if we are to push on to the title, we need some more depth in the middle of the park.

Our defence has been exposed several times and we are yet to see a settled central pairing. John Souttar and Leon Balogun can offer cover when needed but both have had lapses.

With Ben Davies not returning from injury yet as Clement had expected, I feel more attention needs paid to who partners Connor Goldson for the run-in but with five centre-halves already at the club if you include Leon King, I am unsure if it will be seen as a priority.

Predicted finish: Second

Image: Rangers have lost both Old Firm games so far this season

At a risk of being hounded for this, unless we strengthen in several areas, I would predict finishing second.

The bones of a good team are there, but the squad badly needs refreshing and Clement must be backed if he is to bring a league title back to Ibrox.

Overall, I am much more optimistic about the season than I was in September, but the reality of a poor summer rebuild has left us requiring further reinforcements. I have enjoyed the football under Clement far more and see real signs of improvement under his stewardship but feel he needs more than one transfer window to make a success of this squad.

Ross County

Ross Morren - The County Corner

January wishlist

Image: Will Nightingale has extended his loan spell at Ross County

Derek Adams wasted little time in making moves in the transfer market.

Will Nightingale had his loan deal from AFC Wimbledon extended until the end of the season, while George Wickens arrived on loan from Fulham to provide competition between the sticks for Ross Laidlaw.

Going into the transfer window, many County fans believed we needed to strengthen in central midfield and it looks like the manager shared that opinion.

Brandon Khela will be looking to hit the ground running in first-team football after he signed on loan from Birmingham City.

Eli King has moved from Cardiff City on loan, and the Welsh midfielder will be hoping to make a similar impact in Dingwall as the one he made while playing for Adams at Morecambe earlier this season.

A wide midfielder could be next on Adams' January wish list. Jay Henderson and Josh Sims are the only natural wingers in the squad and both players have had injury concerns at different points this season so I'd imagine Adams will be keen to add further depth and quality in that area of the park.

Image: Will Nightingale has extended his loan spell at Ross County

If County are to move away from the relegation scrap and try and climb up the table, the fans would love to see another striker arrive at the club.

Michael Mellon is a forward linked to the Staggies in recent weeks, so perhaps the club is exploring the opportunity to add some extra firepower at the top end of the park.

One of the best pieces of business the club can do during this window is holding on to Yan Dhanda.

The attacking midfielder has been a joy to watch in Dingwall since he joined the club in the Summer of 2022 but with only six months left on his contract, Dhanda reportedly has a long list of suitors interested in signing him.

If County can retain Dhanda's services until the end of the season, it could be season-defining.

Predicted finish: Eighth

Image: Derek Adams (left) replaced Malky Mackay (right) at Ross County

I'm optimistic that we'll move away from the battle at the bottom of the table and finish eighth this season.

We've seen some very good performances from The Staggies this season, but we've also seen a lack of consistency and finishing touch in other matches.

If Adams can address this issue and improve it in the second half of the season, I can see County moving up the table.

St Johnstone

Sam Miller - Dogger Saints podcast

January wishlist

Image: St Johnstone's Nicky Clark has competition in new striker Benjamin Kimpioka

For as long as I can remember, transfer deadline day has always been filled with dread. We've lost a bundle of great players at the last minute and brought in players that could be described as 'panic buys'.

Craig Levein seems to have been very organised, identifying key areas needing to be strengthened and getting his business done early.

One the these positions being a striker. As important as it is keeping Nicky Clark fit, having a goal-scoring partner is as important and we hope we've found that in Benjamin Kimpioka from AIK.

Image: St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov was the best player on the park against Celtic

A few players have been catching the eye and if the likes of Daniel Philips do move on in the window, a replacement in Israeli international David Keltjens has been drafted in. Again, it's nice to see this business done early.

A defensive option in Aston Villa's Kerr Smith has added to the competition for places which is great to see.

Without a doubt our signing of the season has been goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov and I desperately hope we can hold onto him. If we see a new man between this stick come this month then we can assume he'll be off.

A wingback is probably the highest priority at the moment and losing Luke Robinson back to Wigan is a massive blow but everyone at the club still has their fingers crossed that he might be making his way back to the club before February!

Predicted finish: Seventh

If we manage to get our current strike force firing, I can see us giving ourselves plenty of breathing space between us and Livingston.

There is no reason why we can't finish seventh this year and after such a poor, poor start to the season most Saints fans would bite your hand off for anything above rock bottom.

The only way is (a little further) up!

St Mirren

Mark Jardine - Misery Hunters Podcast

January wishlist

Image: Would a new midfielder challenge Mark O'Hara?

Coming into January in distinctly cooler form than at the season's start, Stephen Robinson will have firm ideas on where he needs to freshen things up to secure a second consecutive top-six finish.

Top of the list was certainly competition in midfield, where Keanu Baccus' absence through to February at the Asian Cup and captain Mark O'Hara's recent knock and inconsistency represent an apparent need.

Robinson has opted to dip into the loan market and bring Celtic's Hyeok-kyu Kwon to Paisley. Rated highly enough last summer to demand a seven-figure transfer fee and secure a five-year contract, both the Saints and his parent club will be hoping that a run of games in a competitive side is to everyone's benefit.

Image: Hyeok-kyu Kwon has joined St Mirren on loan from Celtic

Depending on the ambition of the powers that be, a further body in midfield would also be welcome to increase options as the side return to playing three in the middle more regularly.

Having failed to settle on a definite strike pairing since Curtis Main departed at the end of last season, Jonah Ayunga's return to fitness and the recent loan departure of Alex Grieve, a starting striker will be high on Robinson's list of wants.

Although now flitting between last season's 3-5-2 and this season's 3-4-3, a naturally wide player to challenge either Greg Kiltie or Connor McMenamin would also settle some nerves about the Saints' ability to break down opponents or make effective changes later in games.

Predicted finish: Fifth

Image: Will Stephen Robinson lead St Mirren to another top six finish?

The Buddies currently sit in fifth place, one step higher on the rung than their finishing spot last season.

This position was built primarily on early season form and the table is now congested with teams on similar point totals and with games in hand.

As it stands, and with early January signs being positive, I'll choose to be optimistic and back Stephen Robinson to deliver on his stated aim to keep the Saints challenging in the right half of the table.

Whether that's security in sixth or a chance of getting the passport out in fifth, I'll dream with the rest of the Paisley faithful.

