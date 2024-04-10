Dundee vs Rangers: Scottish Premiership game at Dens Park off after second pitch inspection

Dundee's rearranged Scottish Premiership match at home to Rangers is off following a second pitch inspection.

An initial check just before 11am saw the Dens Park surface deemed as playable by match referee Don Robertson, however, a second inspection was required due to heavy rain forecast in the area.

Covers had been in place over some areas of concern since Tuesday and those spots were protected again following the first check.

Image: Referee Don Robertson carried out a second pitch inspection after heavy rain at Dens Park

However, the heavy rain means the fixture is off for a second time - with the original game postponed on March 17 after heavy rain.

This is the fifth match Dundee have had called off at the Scot Foam Stadium and the club may now face action from the league's governing body, the SPFL.

The game has been rescheduled for a third time and will take place on April 17 at 8pm, live on Sky Sports.

Dundee's game at home to Motherwell last Saturday only went ahead after a third pitch inspection two hours before kick-off.

What happens next?

Image: Areas of the pitch were deemed unplayable after a second pitch inspection

The fixture will now take place next Wednesday at 8pm live on Sky Sports, with the SPFL revealing contingency measures had been in place since last month.

It may, however, result in a delay to the post-split fixtures being released with the final scheduled round of games before the Scottish Premiership splits into a top and bottom six taking place this weekend.

Dundee visit Aberdeen next on Saturday, while their challengers for sixth spot - Hibernian and Motherwell - face each other also at 3pm. A win for Dundee at Pittodrie would seal sixth place, regardless of what happens elsewhere.

However, were Dundee to draw or lose against the Dons, Hibernian or Motherwell could leapfrog them, meaning who finishes sixth would rest on the rearranged match against Rangers.

Calum Beattie, chief operating officer at the SPFL, said on Wednesday afternoon: "The match referee has carried out two detailed pitch inspections today and in light of the forecast for heavy rain later today in Dundee, a decision has now been taken that the pitch will not be playable this evening.

"Whilst this development is extremely disappointing, we have had contingency measures in place since last month and informed both clubs by email on March 21 of our intention, should tonight's game fall victim to the weather, that we would rearrange the game for Dens Park on the evening of Wednesday April 17. In the last week we have explored other possible options with both clubs but none of them were deemed to be better than our original contingency plan.

"This decision gives this vital fixture the very best chance of being played in front of both sets of supporters and also gives us a week to finalise further contingency planning in the event that the weather unexpectedly deteriorates in the interim.

"There is currently an ongoing disciplinary process regarding pitch issues at Dens Park and the latest developments will form part of those enquiries."

