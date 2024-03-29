Scottish Premiership: Rangers at Dundee on Sky, Celtic face St Johnstone & can Aberdeen win again?

Will there be more twists in the race for the title and battle for survival as the Scottish Premiership returns from the international break?

The Sky Sports cameras will be at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday as Livingston host Celtic, with every other match covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports App and website.

Take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What's live on Sky?

Brendan Rodgers will be watching from the stands as Celtic aim to make sure they head into next weekend's Old Firm clash against Rangers top of the Scottish Premiership.

The manager will serve his one-match ban for his comments about match officials following their defeat at Hearts, with assistant John Kennedy taking charge for this one.

Image: Celtic Manager Brendan Rodgers will be watching from the stands

Livingston are 10 points adrift at the foot of the table, with just three league wins this season.

They impressed in their Scottish Cup quarter-final against Celtic earlier this month, but still fell to defeat at Parkhead.

Can Rangers return to the top?

Rangers won the last league meeting with Hibs at Ibrox

Rangers have the chance to move back to the top of the Premiership, until Sunday at least, with a win against Hibs on Saturday.

This will be their first game since their Europa League exit to Benfica as they look for a return to form after just one win in their last four games.

Image: Hibs are pushing for a place in the top six

Philippe Clement's side beat Hibs in the Scottish Cup earlier this month but, after losing both home games before the international break, it could be a tough test.

That defeat to Rangers was the Easter Road side's only defeat in their last eight games and they are pushing for a place in the top-six with three games left before the split.

Will Aberdeen secure back-to-back league wins?

Aberdeen's winless run ended at Motherwell last time out

After halting their winless run before the break, Aberdeen know they need to continue that form to avoid the risk being dragged into the relegation play-off place.

The Dons are ninth in the table, two points ahead of St Johnstone and three in front of Saturday's opponents Ross County.

Ross County shocked Hearts before the international break

The Staggies have improved since Don Cowie took interim charge following Derek Adams' departure, taking eight points from their last five league games.

Aberdeen are winless in each of their last six home league games but are unbeaten in their last Aberdeen are unbeaten five top-flight meetings with County.

Can Killie hold on to fourth spot?

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Hearts.

While Hearts are sitting comfortably in third, Kilmarnock know they need a result at Tynecastle Park to ensure they remain fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

It could be a battle for Killie in Gorgie with just one win from their last five league meetings with the Jambos and they have conceded first in three of those games.

Hearts suffered a surprise defeat at Ross County last time out, but are unbeaten in their last seven home games.

Who will return to winning ways at Fir Park?

It was goalless the last time St Mirren and Motherwell met in December

Motherwell and St Mirren will both be looking to get back on track this weekend after suffering defeats in their last league games before the break.

The Steelmen, who still have an outside chance of a top-six place, have lost their last two home league games and could lose three in a row at Fir Park in the top-flight for the first time since November 2022.

Image: Blair Spittal has been directly involved in nine goals in his last nine home appearances in the Scottish Premiership

They have also conceded the most home goals (26) and lost the joint-most home games (seven) in the competition this season.

St Mirren are still pushing for fourth and have won two of their last four games against Motherwell in the league, keeping clean sheets in their last two meetings.

Can Dundee move into the top-six?

Image: Dundee are pushing for a top-six place

Dundee had to settle for a point on their last visit to St Johnstone after blowing a two-goal lead and will be hoping to avoid a repeat as they look to secure a place in the top-six.

Tony Docherty's side currently sit seventh, two points behind Hibs with a game in hand.

St Johnstone have failed to win any of their last five home matches in the top-flight (D3 L2) and they could end the weekend in the relegation play-off if that run does not end against Dundee.

Saints goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has faced more shots (449) and made more saves (108) than any other goalkeeper in the Scottish Premiership this season.

