Scotland: Steven Naismith named Steve Clarke's assistant as Leicester City's Andrew Hughes joins as set-piece coach

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has named former player Steven Naismith as his assistant ahead of next month's opening World Cup qualifiers.

Naismith, who played under Clarke as he made 51 appearances for the national side, has been out of work since being sacked as head coach of Hearts last year.

The former Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hearts, Everton and Norwich striker had previously been a part of Clarke's setup and now replaces John Carver who left earlier this year after being named Lechia Gdansk boss.

Clarke has also added Leicester City's set-piece coach Andrew Hughes ahead of the double-header away to Denmark and Belarus in early September.

Image: Leicester City set-piece coach Andrew Hughes has joined the Scotland backroom team ahead of next month's World Cup qualifiers

"I am delighted to have Steven and Andrew with us for the World Cup qualifying campaign," said Clarke. "Steven has been with us before and brings a real complementary skill set to myself and Alan Irvine.

"He has had opportunities to return to full-time club football, so it says a lot for his pride in the national team that he has agreed to join up with us again. I was really impressed by a number of potential candidates we'd spoken to when John left to continue at Lechia Gdansk but the fact we've worked together before makes for a seamless transition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell told Sky Sports News that Scotland boss Steve Clarke is fully focused on World Cup qualification, as he refused to be drawn on his long-term future

"I am also really pleased to have Andrew with us. He has coached in a variety of roles since retiring from playing but has excelled as set-piece coach at Norwich City and now Leicester City and I am grateful to Marti Cifuentes for allowing Andrew to work with us during the international windows."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking at the AR26 Charity golf day, Scotland captain Andy Robertson looks ahead to the World Cup qualifiers

Naismith added: "I am really excited to be rejoining the Scotland men's national team coaching staff under Steve. When I left Hearts, I made a point of not jumping straight back in at the first offer but to reflect on my coaching experiences and wait for something that really excited me.

"When I first spoke to Steve about the possibility of coming back it was a no-brainer: I loved playing for my country, I've loved being part of the coaching team previously and I can't wait to help support the mission to take Scotland to a World Cup again."

Image: Steven Naismith (L) played under Clarke as a player

Hughes said: "From the moment I got the call from Steve I have felt extremely honoured to be invited to work with the Scotland men's national team.

"My father is Scottish and as well as this being a proud moment for me and my family, it is a hugely exciting time as a coach to be part of a World Cup qualifying campaign, with such a talented squad, following back-to-back Euro qualifications. I can't wait to get started."

Image: Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games this season

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports