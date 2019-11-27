Neil Lennon focused on Celtic's game with Rennes rather than off-field concerns

1:10 Celtic boss Neil Lennon is keen to focus on Thursday's Europa League game with Rennes, rather than the club's decision to close a section of the stadium Celtic boss Neil Lennon is keen to focus on Thursday's Europa League game with Rennes, rather than the club's decision to close a section of the stadium

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is keen to focus his attentions on Thursday’s Europa League game with Rennes rather than the decision to close a section of their stadium due to concerns over previous crowd incidents.

The Hoops were handed a £12,900 fine by UEFA on Friday after fans displayed an "illicit banner" and sang obscene chants during their 2-1 home win over Lazio last month.

Celtic were also fined £10,400 after some supporters set off flares in the game against Cluj in October, as well as a further £11,000 after some fans used flares and threw objects in the play-off, second-leg win over AIK in Stockholm in August.

Neil Lennon has urged his Celtic players to ensure they remain top of their Europa League group

That led the club to voluntarily decide to close a section of the rail-seating area of Celtic Park which holds the club's fan group the Green Brigade, but Lennon was keen to steer the conversation back to matters on the field when asked about the move.

"I'm here to talk about a Europa League match. The club has made a decision and we feel it's the right decision," he said.

"It's hopefully a short-term issue - we want the fans back in - but they have to understand there are rules and regulations that the club has to adhere to.

"I don't want to be here talking about negativity to do with anything surrounding the club at the minute when we are in a really good place and we are really excited about a big European night."

Celtic's progress already confirmed

Celtic's place in the last 32 of the Europa League is already guaranteed, with three wins and a draw from their opening four fixtures seeing them top Group E going into the penultimate round of matches.

But Lennon has challenged his players to make sure they stay there and, in doing so, secure what should be an easier tie in the next stage.

When asked how it felt to have already secured progression with two matches to spare, Lennon replied: "It's sort of weird. I've not really been in this position before, but we are still driven.

"I don't want them to come off it at the minute, I want them to stay on the edge and on the level they have been playing at for the last six to eight weeks. We go into the game with confidence but no complacency.

"It would be great if we could top 10 points and top the group for the first time in the last 20 years of European football.

"That would be another milestone for this group and it's a big incentive. It's a glamour game.

"There's no pressure on us but we will ask the players to perform at the level we know they are capable of.

"Rennes are dangerous, have good pace in the team and counter-attack well, and if they come and play with a freedom, they could be in for a difficult night. If we can win the group it may give you a favourable draw."

Lennon unconvinced by talk of Wanyama return

Lennon also appeared to play down suggestions former Celtic midfielder Victor Wanyama, who played under him in his first spell at the club, could rejoin from Tottenham in the January transfer window.

"I don't know where the speculation is coming from and that's what it is, speculation," he said.

"If a player like Wanyama was to become available - and that is the first thing we have to ask because there is a new manager at Spurs and we don't know how Jose Mourinho will see Victor's role at the club.

"There is affordability and does the player want to come?

"We have not looked at any of that so this is just speculation. I am very well stocked in midfield and my midfield is performing superbly at the minute."