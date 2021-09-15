Callum McGregor injury blow for Celtic as captain set to miss Real Betis clash

Celtic will be without both skipper Callum McGregor and Liel Abada for their Europa League opener against Real Betis.

It's a huge blow to Celtic's hopes of getting their European campaign off to a flying start with McGregor's injury meaning he'll play no part in the game.

There was better news at full-back with Anthony Ralston set to return in defence after he missed the win over Ross County at the weekend.

Manager Ange Postecoglou said: "Cal's got a bit of a knock so he'll miss out. It's not great for us because he's obviously a very influential player for us.

"Anthony Ralston is back so we'll get him back involved. Liel Abada will miss out because of Yom Kippur, which is obviously a significant religious day for him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between Celtic and Ross County.

Celtic fans have been told not to travel to the match at the 60,000-capacity Estadio Benito Villamarin after Andalusian authorities decided no away supporters will be allowed to attend the game as the country responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will further hamper Celtic as they look to end a 59-year hoodoo when they travel to Spain - as they've never won a match in the country.

The clash with Betis is set to be their 20th match on Spanish soil but of their 19 previous matches, they have lost 16 and drawn three.

Celtic will hope to have their captain back for the trip to Livingston on Sunday.