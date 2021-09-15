Callum McGregor injury blow for Celtic as captain set to miss Real Betis clash

Celtic will be without both skipper Callum McGregor and Liel Abada for their Europa League opener against Real Betis.
It's a huge blow to Celtic's hopes of getting their European campaign off to a flying start with McGregor's injury meaning he'll play no part in the game.
There was better news at full-back with Anthony Ralston set to return in defence after he missed the win over Ross County at the weekend.
Scottish Premiership Team of the Week
Trending
- Ole explains Ronaldo, Fernandes subs after Man Utd defeat
- Ronaldo knocks out steward with wayward practice shot
- Was Solskjaer to blame for United defeat?
- Struijk loses red card appeal; Elliott: I think it's wrong
- Tuchel: We were missing someone like Lukaku
- Brundle: Assessing Hamilton-Verstappen's crash as McLaren profit
- Lopez mocks Loma: No rematch, we're past that
- DeChambeau: Long drive prep has wrecked my hands
- Ricciardo: I never lost faith | McLaren: This is why we signed him
- Leonardo expects Mbappe to extend PSG stay
Manager Ange Postecoglou said: "Cal's got a bit of a knock so he'll miss out. It's not great for us because he's obviously a very influential player for us.
"Anthony Ralston is back so we'll get him back involved. Liel Abada will miss out because of Yom Kippur, which is obviously a significant religious day for him."
Celtic fans have been told not to travel to the match at the 60,000-capacity Estadio Benito Villamarin after Andalusian authorities decided no away supporters will be allowed to attend the game as the country responds to the coronavirus pandemic.
It will further hamper Celtic as they look to end a 59-year hoodoo when they travel to Spain - as they've never won a match in the country.
The clash with Betis is set to be their 20th match on Spanish soil but of their 19 previous matches, they have lost 16 and drawn three.
Celtic will hope to have their captain back for the trip to Livingston on Sunday.