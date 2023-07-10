Callum McGregor: Celtic captain signs new five-year deal with Scottish champions

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has agreed a new five-year deal with the Scottish Premiership champions.

The 30-year-old joined the club's youth academy aged eight and has gone on to score 62 goals in 420 appearances in all competitions.

Since making his first-team debut in 2014, McGregor has won 20 domestic honours, including five trebles, and has featured under four different managers during his impressive career at Celtic Park.

The midfielder was given the armband following Scott Brown's departure to Aberdeen in 2021.

He is the third Celtic player to agree a new long-term deal after striker Kyogo Furuhashi and winger Daizen Maeda committed their futures until 2027.

McGregor said: "It's amazing to extend my stay at the club. As I've touched on before, this club means so much to me and the success that we've had over the past few seasons has cemented that.

"I feel like the club's in a great place to move forward as well, and when they came and asked me to extend my stay I was absolutely delighted.

"Brendan [Rodgers] is a top manager and I had the pleasure of working with him before and seeing what he did with that group of players, especially a young, hungry group similar to ourselves, and the way he progressed us and took us on.

"His personality around the place gives the building another lift as well, so the club's in a really strong place.

Image: McGregor has won 20 trophies with Celtic

"We did some great work over the last couple of years but it's important that we bank that and we continue to move forward because in football you always have to continue your progress and get even better.

"I just want it to continue for as long as possible. I've spoken before about the trust that the guys have put in me at this club, and I want to repay that every time I go on the pitch. They've been amazing for myself and for my family. It's given me a wonderful life and some amazing memories.

"Together with the Celtic fans what we've achieved are memories that will stay with me forever, and there's only one place that I want to play football and that's here."

Image: McGregor has been at Celtic for 20 years

Celtic manager Rodgers said: "It's amazing news for the club, for the supporters and for the players, but as a manager it's extra special to have someone of that quality captain the team.

"Callum's just such an inspirational player and I'm absolutely delighted to working with him again.

"He's a player that's undervalued immensely and it's not really until you work with Callum that you really recognise the real qualities that he has, firstly as a player because that's the priority, to develop him as a footballer, but also as a person because he's a great man, and it's been great to see that development, from the time I was first with him and now coming back four years later and seeing him evolve even more.

Image: Brendan Rodgers is looking forward to working with McGregor again

"At 30 years of age he's still got a lot that he can win and still lots of improvements to make, and I know that he's hungry to do that.

"What's most important is that he's there for the team. He always has been and now, as captain of the club, he's a real selfless leader and for me to have someone lead the team like that and be my coach on the field, it's a great privilege to work with him."

Rodgers has also made two new signings since returning to Parkhead with midfielder Odin Thiago Holm moving from Valerenga and winger Marco Tilio joining from Melbourne City.

Portuguese winger Jota sealed a £25m move to Saudi club Al-Ittihad while Aaron Mooy announced his retirement from the game.

