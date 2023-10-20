Brendan Rodgers: Celtic boss named Scottish Premiership manager of month for September

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been named the Scottish Premiership manager of the month for September.

The league leaders won all four games - beating Motherwell, Livingston, Dundee and Rangers - to go four points clear at the summit last month, an advantage that now stands at seven points.

Celtic are the only top-flight club who remain unbeaten with seven wins and a draw ahead of Sunday's trip to Hearts, live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Celtic's last Scottish Premiership match as they took on Kilmarnock

"I'm delighted to accept this award on behalf of the players and my backroom team," said Rodgers. "We have enjoyed a very successful September with some excellent performances leading to very positive results in the league.



"Although it is early in the season, everyone is getting to know my way of working and the players' togetherness and application has been tremendous.

"Even in the face of some significant injury challenges, the whole squad has stood up extremely well with so many players making important contributions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steven Naismith looks ahead to Hearts' game against Celtic, plus fewer away fans at Tynecastle Park on Sunday

"Our focus now will be to continue this good work as we face some tough tests ahead.

"I would also like to take this opportunity once again to thank our fans for the great positive support they continue to give to the team."

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Follow every Celtic game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Celtic latest? Bookmark our Celtic news page, check out Celtic's fixtures and Celtic's latest results, watch Celtic's goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Celtic games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Celtic as your favourite team.