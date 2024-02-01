Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers denies club made a 'lack of effort' in transfer window

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has defended the club's January transfer business, insisting there was not a 'lack of effort' from the club.

There is frustration from the Hoops support after attacker Nicolas Kuhn became the only new permanent signing, with winger Adam Idah joining on loan from Norwich City on deadline day.

Midfielder David Turnbull left the Scottish Premiership leaders on Thursday after agreeing a three-and-a-half-year deal at Cardiff City and Mikey Johnston moved to West Brom on loan until the end of the season.

The Hoops, who are five points clear of Rangers in the title race but have played one game more, will be without midfielder Reo Hatate for "five to six weeks" with defender Cameron Carter-Vickers also struggling with injury.

But ahead of Saturday's game at Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports, Rodgers insisted he was happy with their business.

"Over this window and right to the very, very end we've had some deals that we just couldn't get quite over the line and that wasn't the club's problem," he told Sky Sports News.

"Who identifies the players doesn't really matter, it's really about finding the quality and the level of player that can come in here and help us progress.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Norwich winger Adam Idah says talks with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers convinced him a loan move would benefit both him and the club

"It's fashionable isn't it to just say 'right okay, we want players' and then everyone expects to get them. It's not necessarily the case.

"I said back in the summer what I felt the squad needed and I will always demand that we will improve and I don't want to bring in any players here that aren't going to really challenge the team."

Hatate tore both calf muscles while playing for Japan against Bahrain at the Asian Cup, just weeks after returning from a hamstring injury.

Rodgers said: "It will probably be five to six weeks, so it's a real shame.

"It's about getting him back as quick as we can, and look to get treatment on that."

Follow every Celtic game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Celtic latest? Bookmark our Celtic news page, check out Celtic's fixtures and Celtic's latest results, watch Celtic's goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Celtic games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Celtic as your favourite team.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...