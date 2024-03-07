Liel Abada: Israel international leaves Celtic to join MLS side Charlotte FC in £10m deal

Liel Abada penned an emotional farewell after he sealed a £10m move from Celtic to MLS side Charlotte FC.

The Israel international took to Instagram after his transfer was announced by the MLS club - who are managed by former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith - to end his two-and-a-half-year stay in Glasgow.

Abada had been left out of recent Celtic squads for personal reasons, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 22-year-old had faced pressure in his home country because of the support for Palestine among the club's fanbase.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers admitted last month that the 22-year-old may leave the club to start afresh.

The MLS transfer window is still open ahead of the new season starting this weekend - and Sky Sports News revealed that Charlotte had made their move for the unsettled player on Sunday.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

On social media on Thursday night, Abada admitted that it was not in his plans to leave Celtic and thanked his family, the club and their fans for their support during "very difficult times".

He said: "Where do I even begin? Leaving Celtic wasn't in my plans, yet life's unpredictable turns remind us that we're not always in control. The past six months have been a personal challenge, yet the overwhelming support from the Gaffer, coaches, and board has been my rock. Their unwavering faith during these times won't be forgotten but cherished forever.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Reflecting on my journey here brings a smile to my face, the trophies lifted, goals celebrated, electric atmospheres, and moments of pure bliss will forever be etched in my memory."

He continued: "And last but not least thank you to all the Celtic fans. Recent times were very difficult for myself and my family but I want to say thank you to all the Celtic fans that stood by me, supported and respected me as a Celtic player and I hope that I have given you few moments to remember me by."

Speaking last month after Abada opted to step away, Rodgers offered his understanding as he opened the exit door to the player.

"I have had lots of conversations with Liel and I am really empathetic towards the issue he has. It's more than football. It's at a human level, so I have to respect that.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"There's many situations I have had to deal with as a manager over time, and lots of them you don't get on the coaching courses. You have to understand and sit in his shoes. When he's ready, if he ever is ready, then he will be able to give us everything."

Abada was the second player to leave Celtic Park on Thursday, with left-back Alexandro Bernabei joining Brazilian side Internacional on loan for the rest of 2024.

The Porto Allegre-based club confirmed the deal for the Argentinian, 23, who has only made 16 starts since arriving at Celtic Park in the summer of 2022.

Four of those starts came under Brendan Rodgers, all of them since the winter break when Greg Taylor was missing with a calf problem.