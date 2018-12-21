Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment at Manchester United 'good for football'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously coached Manchester United's reserves from 2008 to 2011

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as Manchester United caretaker manager signals a great step forward in football, according to Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister.

McAllister believes the experience of former players such as Solskjaer, who spent 11 years at United as a player, and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, following his 17-year career at Liverpool, can only be "good for the game".

McAllister said. "It's very encouraging. Players that have had sterling careers and thrown themselves into the whole coaching thing, starting at lower levels and getting opportunities to get to a club like Manchester United - it's good for the game.

"You've got our manager here and Frank Lampard [at Derby]. It's good that players have come into the game and then gone into management."

Steven Gerrard spent 17 years at Liverpool as a player before moving into management

Former Norway striker Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho on Wednesday - having been given a position in Sir Alex Ferguson's coaching staff at United in 2007 after he retired as a player.

He was also reserve team boss before departing for Norwegian side Molde.

Asked what he thought Solskjaer would bring to United, McAllister added: "I think he'll put a smile back on the faces of United players. You associate United as playing with flair and playing an attacking, open game, so hopefully that's what we'll see."