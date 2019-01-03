Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to face no further action after Old Firm incidents

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will face no further action after Old Firm incidents

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will face no further action following incidents in the recent Old Firm derby victory over Celtic.

The forward was seen to aim a kick at Celtic captain Scott Brown during the fixture at Ibrox.

He also caught full-back Anthony Ralston with his studs and looked to have grabbed midfielder Ryan Christie.

The Scottish FA examined the incidents of the game and have adjudged no further action be taken against the player.

It has been deemed by the SFC that referee John Beaton saw all three incidents, in full, at the time, meaning no retrospective action can be taken.

Steven Gerrard's side came out on top in the contest with a 1-0 win, which put them joint top of the league with their bitter rivals.