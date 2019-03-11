Steven Gerrard says Rangers would be naive to look ahead to Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic

Rangers play Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Tuesday, and Steven Gerrard says they would be naive to look ahead

Rangers would be naive to look ahead to a Scottish Cup semi-final tie with Celtic before taking on Aberdeen on Tuesday, says Steven Gerrard.

The two teams will meet for the sixth time this season tomorrow night, with a tie against Celtic at Hampden awaiting the winner.

In the five previous meetings, Aberdeen have come away with two 1-0 wins, the sides have shared two 1-1 draws, and Rangers secured a 4-2 win at Pittodrie last month.

Derek McInnes's side knocked out Rangers in the semi-final of the league cup earlier this season, and Gerrard knows his team must not underestimate them.

"Any game against Aberdeen is always huge. The message for me is: 'forget the semi-final'.

"We've got a big tough challenge smacking us in the face tomorrow and we need to go and perform at a level that's capable of getting us the right result.

"It would be very naive of the players to be thinking about Hampden. We've got a job to do at Ibrox first and foremost."