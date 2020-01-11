Ryan Jack of Rangers says they are determined to maintain focus

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says the club can't afford to lose focus, following their fine run of form at the end of the year.

Steven Gerrard's team bounced back from the disappointment of losing 1-0 to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final by reeling off four Premiership wins in a row, capped off by a 2-1 victory at the home of their great rivals.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the club's training break in Dubai, Jack said: "The result is big for us.

"We had the game in hand and there could have been three points more of a gap, so it was important to get the win and finish the year on a high.

"We have come away, it's in the past, and the focus has got to be on the cup game next week.

"We don't want to come off our standards where we have been - we have done well but we have not done anything yet.

"That is what the manager drives home to us. There is a long way to go, a lot to play for and we have just got to stay focused every minute, every day."

Rangers beat Celtic to go into the winter break on a high, with Nikola Katic scoring the winner

However, Jack admits it was hard to get over the disappointment of losing the cup final - Rangers having had a penalty saved by Fraser Forster, who was in great form throughout in the Celtic goal.

"We never get carried away when we do well," Jack added. "And if it's not going well, we never get too disappointed.

"Especially after losing the cup final, it was a case of 'look, we have got massive games coming up, from now until the end of the month, you can't lose focus' and, after the cup final, the reaction was excellent.

"We finished the year very strong.

"You lose a cup final to your rivals and that is never easy - but there was a bigger focus, that there is still a lot on this season.

"We have still got European stuff to play and we have still got the league campaign, so we had to take the disappointment, get over it as quick as we could, and go again."