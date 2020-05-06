Steven Gerrard 'hungry' to stay at Rangers despite wait for first trophy

Steven Gerrard is keen to remain with Rangers, saying his relationship with the club is 'strong and growing'

Steven Gerrard says he is "hungry" to keep managing Rangers – but admits it will be up to the club's board to determine whether he is able to do so.

Monday marked two years since the former Liverpool and England midfielder was appointed at Ibrox but he is yet to win his first trophy.

Gerrard has overseen a marked improvement, with his team reaching a last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League, only to lose the first leg 3-1 in their final match before lockdown.

Rangers also lost the League Cup final 1-0 to Celtic in December and are currently 13 points behind their Old Firm rivals in the Scottish Premiership with a game in hand.

Asked if he would make it to his third anniversary as boss, Gerrard told talkSPORT: "I think you should ask the board of directors that question.

Gerrard is still waiting for his first trophy at Rangers but has enjoyed several high points, including an Old Firm derby win at Celtic in December

"I will continue to work as hard as I can to get better from a personal point of view to keep trying to improve the players we have got, to keep trying to strengthen the team.

"We have come so close to some success - I think we have from a European point of view, when you consider where we were when I came into the job and there was no European qualification.

"The League Cup final, we played extremely well but Celtic are a good team who have been successful for a long time.

"They are a club with finances so they are a difficult club to catch but we have definitely closed the gap.

Rangers lost this season's League Cup final to Celtic, with Fraser Forster saving an Alfredo Morelos penalty at Hampden Park

"We are definitely improving and the pursuit carries on and I do my role to the best of my ability to try and make that as quick as possible."

Gerrard is contracted to Rangers for another four years after he signed a two-year extension to his deal in December.

Having so far gone without silverware, he will be under pressure to deliver in his third campaign given the club's last major honour came nine years ago when the Premiership was won.

Gerrard, who also admitted he has continued to work on transfer targets during the coronavirus pandemic, added: "It's a fantastic club, it is an honour to be the manager of that club.

Gerrard has been in charge at Ibrox since May 2018 in his first management role

"I'm craving success as much as the supporters and I'll do everything I can to push the team in the right direction.

"My relationship with Rangers is strong and growing - of course they have a place in my heart.

"Liverpool will always be my team, I don't think anyone would argue against me, I was there for many years and had a good career there.

"This is starting out, we are two years in and I'm hungry to continue doing it."