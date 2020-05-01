Rangers will not sell players cheaply, says sporting director Ross Wilson

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been linked with several clubs

Rangers will not sell Alfredo Morelos or any other players on the cheap despite an uncertain economic backdrop, says sporting director Ross Wilson.

The Rangers striker continues to be linked with a variety of clubs, with Leicester, West Ham, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace reportedly among the interested parties.

But sporting director Wilson says the free-scoring Colombian and his team-mates will not be going for a cut price.

"We definitely don't want to be selling anybody on the cheap to use that phrase," he said. "That's for sure.

"I'm in touch with my counterparts throughout Europe all the time, particularly my colleagues in the Premier League that I'm used to working really, really close with.

"One of the biggest topics that we speak about informally is what we all think the transfer market will look like. For a start, when will that market open? Nobody knows that. But then secondly what it'll look like.

0:34 More than £1billion could be wiped off the value of player transfers after the coronavirus pandemic, the League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan has warned More than £1billion could be wiped off the value of player transfers after the coronavirus pandemic, the League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan has warned

"Equally, my phone goes every day, as you can imagine, with lots of agents and again that's one of the first things on the question list - 'What do you think the transfer market will look like?' from them to me and me to them.

"The bottom line is we don't know but there's probably three schools of thought - that the market will be really, really low and crash out, that there will be no change at all - which I think is an unrealistic viewpoint - and that we'll see some form of abnormality and change over the next two to four windows.

"I probably think the latter is the most likely, that the market will certainly change, whether you're talking about player's wages, transfer fees or agents' fees.

"But we genuinely won't know that until the market gets into full swing and it's very much driven by supply and demand and there's always a domino effect in the market.

"And until that machine starts to move, nobody will know the valuation of our players or anybody else's for that matter."