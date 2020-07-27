Alfredo Morelos: Rangers need 'wow' signing if striker leaves, says Kris Boyd

2:51 Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says the club will have to replace Alfredo Morelos with a big-name player should the Colombian leave Ibrox Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says the club will have to replace Alfredo Morelos with a big-name player should the Colombian leave Ibrox

Rangers will need a "wow signing" is Alfredo Morelos leaves for Lille, says Kris Boyd.

Boyd feels the time is right to cash in on Morelos, who has agreed personal terms with Ligue 1 side Lille, leaving the two clubs to negotiate a fee for the Colombia international.

Last year, Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson reportedly told the Oceania Rangers Supporters Association (ORSA) convention in New Zealand that the club rated Morelos at at least the same value as Moussa Dembele, who left Celtic for Lyon in a £19.7m deal in August 2018.

Should the Ibrox club recoup such a sum, Boyd feels it will give manager Steve Gerrard the spending power to bring in "three or four" new players - and that one has to be a name that would make a big impression.

"I think there's still work to be done - after every pre-season game Steven (Gerrard) has mentioned the fact that he still wants to get bodies in the building and that's not going to change," he told Sky Sports.

"There are rumours now that Alfredo Morelos will be leaving and I felt like Rangers had to bring in a couple of strikers anyway so if that's the case (that Morelos leaves), they will need a wow factor signing in that position.

"With the fee that Rangers would receive, that would be very hard to turn down. And if he's already agreed personal terms then there's only going to be one outcome - that Alfredo Morelos will leave Rangers.

"You don't give someone permission to go and sort out a deal if you don't have an intention to sell so I think it'll be a matter now of the two clubs agreeing a fee, and he'll go.

"I think it is the right time. The gap was 13 points and to go again with the same players and overturn that gap would be very difficult, so something had to give. They can bring in three or four players with that money."

