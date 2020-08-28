Alfredo Morelos could earn Rangers recall after improved application, says Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard could hand Alfredo Morelos a recall against Hamilton

Steven Gerrard has confirmed Alfredo Morelos could earn a Rangers recall against Hamilton on Saturday after an improved application in training this week.

Morelos was left out of the matchday squad for Rangers' 2-0 win against Kilmarnock at Ibrox last weekend - a decision described as "pretty simple" by Gerrard, who accused the striker of "taking his eye off the ball" amid interest from Lille.

Former Rangers striker and Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd described Morelos' attitude as "disgraceful", but Gerrard has praised the Colombian ahead of the Ibrox side's trip to the Foys Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

Rangers are looking to extend their unbeaten start to the league season to six matches

"I'll make a decision on whether Alfredo is involved tomorrow later today," said Gerrard, who will again be without Joe Aribo but welcomes back Leon Balogun to face Accies.

"We've still got a session to do then we'll analyse and assess where Alfredo is at.

"What I will say is that we have definitely seen a difference in his application. He has refocused himself into training well and working hard this week."

Gerrard will again be without Joe Aribo but welcomes back Leon Balogun to face Accies as Rangers look to extend their unbeaten start to the league season to six matches.

In the absence of Morelos last week, Kemar Roofe scored his first goal for the club while fellow summer arrival Cedric Itten proved influential as Rangers returned to winning ways after their draw at Livingston on August 16.

Gerrard welcomed the "tough decisions" he faces with selecting from his attacking options and said he hoped to have Jermain Defoe back in contention, following a hamstring injury sustained in pre-season, after the international break.

"As a manager you analyse your players on a daily basis and pick the ones you think are going to get you the right result," added Gerrard.

"You don't pick on name or reputation. You pick the players who are training hard, who are focused and who are listening, taking messages on board and going to give you the best chance for your team to get the right result.

Kemar Roofe joined Rangers from Anderlecht

"Last week we made a decision for the benefit of the team and the squad. Cedric Itten and Kemar Roofe came in and I thought their application was really good, I was really happy with their performance considering it was their first starts. There was real positive signs with Kemar getting off the mark and Cedric's work-rate.

"What I will say is we're in much better shape from an attacking point of view in terms of options. We're not heavily reliant on one person."