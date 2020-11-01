Sean Connery: Gennaro Gattuso says James Bond actor told him not to leave Rangers

Gennaro Gattuso says Sir Sean Connery tried to convince him not to leave Rangers.

Current Napoli head coach and former Italy midfielder, Gattuso, revealed the interaction back in 1998 when asked about his memories of iconic James Bond actor Connery, following his death on Saturday.

Sir Sean's son Jason said his father died peacefully in his sleep in Nassau, in the Bahamas, having been "unwell for some time".

"I met him once, at the time the president was David Murray," Gattuso recalled. "He [Sean Connery] was a member of the board. But it is true, we talked one evening and he absolutely didn't want me to leave.

"What can I say? A big hug to all his family and the people who were around him. I have fantastic memories of him. He had a lot of appeal. he was a great character. He made the history of cinema. Always had fond memories of Sean."

Sir Sean was a supporter of Rangers and a close friend former club chairman Sir David Murray.

Gattuso made 34 appearances for Rangers in the 1997/98 season but returned to Italy after just one season at Ibrox.