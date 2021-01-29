Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker charged over incident involving Hibernian's Ryan Porteous

Alfredo Morelos could face a three-game ban after the Rangers striker was handed a notice of complaint for his alleged stamp on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.

Rangers and Morelos have until 3pm on Monday to respond to the charge with a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Hibernian defender Darren McGregor will face no retrospective action after an incident during the same game.

Morelos grabbed Wednesday's winner in Edinburgh to send Steven Gerrard's side another step closer to the title - but Hibs boss Jack Ross claimed the Colombian should not have been on the pitch to score his 11th goal of the season following the incident with Porteous.

The striker - who has been sent off seven times in his Gers career - landed on Porteous' left leg as he stumbled over his grounded rival.

Referee Kevin Clancy took no action at the time but now SFA disciplinary chiefs have decided further action is required.

As this is potentially Morelos' second red card offence of the season, having served a two-game suspension last month for a forearm smash on Dundee United defender Mark Connolly, the 24-year-old now faces a three-game punishment.

Unless he successfully challenges the charge, Morelos will miss Wednesday's Ibrox visit of St Johnstone, plus the trip to Hamilton on Saturday and the February 13 home clash with Kilmarnock.

McGregor, however, will not be called before the disciplinary panel.

Rangers boss Gerrard refused to be drawn on Morelos' latest run-in with an opponent, saying only: "I haven't had time to look at any of the incidents from the game.

"I remember a few from both sides - but I'd rather talk about the performance and the level of it.