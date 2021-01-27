Hibernian 0-1 Rangers: Alfredo Morelos strikes to maintain 23-point lead

Rangers maintained their 23-point lead at the top of the Premiership after Alfredo Morelos scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Hibernian at Easter Road.
The Colombian striker's 11th goal of the season six minutes after the break was enough to secure the three points for Steven Gerrard's side after an earlier flashpoint with Ryan Porteous in the first half.
More to follow…
