Hibernian 0

    Rangers 1

    • A Morelos (51st minute)

    Hibernian 0-1 Rangers: Alfredo Morelos strikes to maintain 23-point lead

    Report and highlights to follow from the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road

    Wednesday 27 January 2021 21:41, UK

    Rangers&#39; Alfredo Morelos (left) celebrates the opener with team-mates during a Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Rangers at Easter Road, on January 27, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
    Image: Rangers' Alfredo Morelos (left) celebrates the opener with team-mates

    Rangers maintained their 23-point lead at the top of the Premiership after Alfredo Morelos scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Hibernian at Easter Road.

    The Colombian striker's 11th goal of the season six minutes after the break was enough to secure the three points for Steven Gerrard's side after an earlier flashpoint with Ryan Porteous in the first half.

    More to follow…

