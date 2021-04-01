Allan McGregor: Rangers goalkeeper signs one-year contract extension at Ibrox

Allan McGregor has signed a one-year contract extension at Rangers, committing his future to the club until the summer of 2022.

The experienced shot-stopper has made 37 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has played a crucial role in Rangers' charge towards the Scottish Premiership title by keeping 16 clean sheets in the top-flight.

The 2020/21 crown has added to the three league titles, three Scottish Cups and five Scottish League Cups McGregor won during his first spell at Ibrox.

Next season will the 13th in which the 39-year-old has represented the club, with his appearance total now standing on 416.

McGregor signed for the club in 1998 and made his senior debut in a Scottish Cup match against Forfar Athletic in 2002.

Speaking after signing his new deal, McGregor said: "I didn't really need convincing. It was more that my body felt okay and performances seemed okay, so why not?

"You get to love the place and you feel like it is your home.

"You know everybody that works here - not that I didn't at other places - but I just feel like it is my home and there is no other way to describe it."

Manager Steven Gerrard said: "I am delighted to have secured the services of Allan for another season and he has been outstanding for me since I arrived in 2018.

"Some of the saves he has produced have been world-class. To be able to continue playing at this level until his late thirties and hopefully, into his forties, is a magnificent achievement in itself.

"However, being able to consistently perform at the level he has done, has highlighted that he is certainly up there with one of Rangers' best ever number ones."

Sporting director Ross Wilson added: "I didn't know Allan personally before joining Rangers but I always admired his ability from afar.

"However, upon getting to know him better and working closely with him I've been blown away by Allan's professionalism and absolute dedication to Rangers. He was a winner here the first time around and I know how proud he is to be a winning Rangers player again.

"Allan has had his full focus on securing the league title so our discussions over his personal contract deliberately didn't start until the title was secured. However, we had a chat as soon as it was secured and quickly reached an agreement for Allan to extend by a further year.

"Steven and I were certain that we wanted Allan in our ranks next season - he is an outstanding goalkeeper and brings so much personality to our group day in, day out. I am delighted that he has signed this new contract today."