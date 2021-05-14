Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager urges supporters to enjoy title celebrations but follow government guidelines

Steven Gerrard wants Rangers supporters to enjoy the club's title celebrations this weekend but urged them to follow government coronavirus guidelines amid reports large numbers are set to descend on Ibrox.
Gerrard's team will be presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy on Saturday when they host Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports, after they ended a 10-year wait to win the top-flight title in March.
With supporters unable to be present inside football grounds and health concerns surrounding social distancing, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf appealed to the club's fans to consider the implications before breaking Covid-19 restrictions.
Rangers boss Gerrard said on Friday: "The police and the government have put statements out so I think it's important that we try to follow them.
"I want them to enjoy themselves. Obviously, things have changed since the last time back in March, you are allowed to obviously come out now.
"But I think it's important that they remain safe, follow the rules and the distancing.
"But certainly enjoy the occasion. This is a significant moment in the club's history and I want them all to enjoy themselves."
