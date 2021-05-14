Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss named SPFL manager of the year

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been named SPFL manager of the year for the 2020/21 season.
The 40-year-old is recognised for his achievements in guiding Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011.
It is a second award in a week for Gerrard after he claimed the 2020/21 Scottish Football Writers' Association manager of the year prize.
- Sir Alex Ferguson: Steven Gerrard has been magnificent at Rangers
- Police urging Rangers fans not to gather for trophy presentation
- The evolution of Steven Gerrard's Rangers
Live SPFL
Gerrard and his Rangers players will be presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy after Saturday's game against Aberdeen at Ibrox, live on Sky Sports.
The club has urged supporters to respect government Covid-19 guidelines and not congregate in large numbers, despite the significance of the occasion.
If Rangers avoid defeat against the Dons they will have gone through the whole league campaign unbeaten, while a point would also be good enough for them to hit the 100-point mark.