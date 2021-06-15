Rangers fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Rangers will begin their Scottish Premiership title defence against Livingston on Saturday July 31, live on Sky Sports.

The Ibrox side ended Celtic's stranglehold on the crown last season, romping to a 55th Scottish top-flight title by 25 points.

Steven Gerrard's side will look to make the perfect start to their defence when they begin their campaign against David Martindale's side at Ibrox in the lunchtime kick-off.

Rangers then visit Dundee United and Ross County before welcoming Celtic to Ibrox for the first Old Firm game of the season on August 28.

A first clash with newly-promoted Dundee follows at Dens Park on September 25, before Hearts visit Ibrox on October 16.

Gerrard and his side will welcome the new year with another Old Firm, travelling to Celtic Park on January 2, 2022, and will host their nearest rivals again on April 2 in the penultimate match before the split, with the final five matches of the season running from April 23 to May 14.

All fixtures subject to change.

July

31: Livingston (h) - 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports

August

7: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

21: Ross County (a) - 3pm

28: Celtic (h) - 3pm

September

11: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

18: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

25: Dundee (a) - 3pm

October

2: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

16: Hearts (h) - 3pm

23: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

27: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm

30: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

November

6: Ross County (h) - 3pm

20: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

27: Livingston (a) - 3pm

December

1: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm

4: Dundee (h) - 3pm

11: Hearts (a) - 3pm

18: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

26: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

29: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm

January

2: Celtic (a) - 3pm

26: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm

29: Ross County (a) - 3pm

February

5: Hearts (h) - 3pm

9: Hibernian (h) - 7.45pm

19: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

26: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

March

2: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm

5: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

19: Dundee (a) - 3pm

April

2: Celtic (h) - 3pm

9: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

