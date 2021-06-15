Rangers fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Rangers to start new season at home to Livingston, live on Sky Sports, on July 31; Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the home of Scottish football

Tuesday 15 June 2021 09:21, UK

Image: Steven Gerrard's Rangers will start their Premiership title defence against Livingston

Rangers will begin their Scottish Premiership title defence against Livingston on Saturday July 31, live on Sky Sports.

The Ibrox side ended Celtic's stranglehold on the crown last season, romping to a 55th Scottish top-flight title by 25 points.

Steven Gerrard's side will look to make the perfect start to their defence when they begin their campaign against David Martindale's side at Ibrox in the lunchtime kick-off.

Rangers then visit Dundee United and Ross County before welcoming Celtic to Ibrox for the first Old Firm game of the season on August 28.

A first clash with newly-promoted Dundee follows at Dens Park on September 25, before Hearts visit Ibrox on October 16.

Gerrard and his side will welcome the new year with another Old Firm, travelling to Celtic Park on January 2, 2022, and will host their nearest rivals again on April 2 in the penultimate match before the split, with the final five matches of the season running from April 23 to May 14.

Rangers fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

All fixtures subject to change.

July

31: Livingston (h) - 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports

August

7: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
21: Ross County (a) - 3pm
28: Celtic (h) - 3pm

September

11: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
18: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
25: Dundee (a) - 3pm

October

2: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
16: Hearts (h) - 3pm
23: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
27: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm
30: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

November

6: Ross County (h) - 3pm
20: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
27: Livingston (a) - 3pm

December

1: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm
4: Dundee (h) - 3pm
11: Hearts (a) - 3pm
18: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
26: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
29: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm

January

2: Celtic (a) - 3pm
26: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm
29: Ross County (a) - 3pm

February

5: Hearts (h) - 3pm
9: Hibernian (h) - 7.45pm
19: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
26: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

March

2: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm
5: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
19: Dundee (a) - 3pm

April

2: Celtic (h) - 3pm
9: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports

  • Up to 48 live matches from the Scottish Premiership, including every Old Firm encounter.
  • Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour with analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker, and more.
  • Round the clock coverage on Sky Sports News, on skysports.com and across dedicated Sky Sports social channels.
  • Dedicated Scottish Premiership highlights show every week and free-to-watch highlights of every Scottish Premiership game on Sky Sports Digital.
  • Insight and analysis from our Scottish Football Podcast.
