Rangers will begin their Scottish Premiership title defence against Livingston on Saturday July 31, live on Sky Sports.
The Ibrox side ended Celtic's stranglehold on the crown last season, romping to a 55th Scottish top-flight title by 25 points.
Steven Gerrard's side will look to make the perfect start to their defence when they begin their campaign against David Martindale's side at Ibrox in the lunchtime kick-off.
Rangers then visit Dundee United and Ross County before welcoming Celtic to Ibrox for the first Old Firm game of the season on August 28.
- Rangers' title triumph: Essential reading
- Gerrard: People doubted me, now I want more titles
- Rangers: The road to recovery
A first clash with newly-promoted Dundee follows at Dens Park on September 25, before Hearts visit Ibrox on October 16.
Gerrard and his side will welcome the new year with another Old Firm, travelling to Celtic Park on January 2, 2022, and will host their nearest rivals again on April 2 in the penultimate match before the split, with the final five matches of the season running from April 23 to May 14.
Rangers fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22
All fixtures subject to change.
July
31: Livingston (h) - 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports
August
7: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
21: Ross County (a) - 3pm
28: Celtic (h) - 3pm
September
11: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
18: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
25: Dundee (a) - 3pm
October
2: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
16: Hearts (h) - 3pm
23: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
27: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm
30: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
November
6: Ross County (h) - 3pm
20: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
27: Livingston (a) - 3pm
December
1: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm
4: Dundee (h) - 3pm
11: Hearts (a) - 3pm
18: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
26: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
29: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm
January
2: Celtic (a) - 3pm
26: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm
29: Ross County (a) - 3pm
February
5: Hearts (h) - 3pm
9: Hibernian (h) - 7.45pm
19: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
26: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
March
2: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm
5: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
19: Dundee (a) - 3pm
April
2: Celtic (h) - 3pm
9: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season
The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.
The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.
The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports
- Up to 48 live matches from the Scottish Premiership, including every Old Firm encounter.
- Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour with analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker, and more.
- Round the clock coverage on Sky Sports News, on skysports.com and across dedicated Sky Sports social channels.
- Dedicated Scottish Premiership highlights show every week and free-to-watch highlights of every Scottish Premiership game on Sky Sports Digital.
- Insight and analysis from our Scottish Football Podcast.