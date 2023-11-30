Rangers manager Philippe Clement warns sin bins will create a circus | 'VAR changes could destroy game'

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is against the introduction of sin bins in professional football as he warns more VAR changes could "destroy" the game.

Temporary dismissals of players for offences such as dissent and specific tactical fouls were backed by the International Football Association Board at its annual business meeting this week.

It was also reported that IFAB has been discussing if VAR could extend its remit to verifying free-kicks, checking second yellow cards that lead to red cards, and for corners, although football's lawmakers insist no changes will be made to VAR that would cause more delays in matches.

Image: Clement is a fan of VAR for "critical decisions"

The measures aim to improve participant behaviour in football and increase respect for officials, but Clement is not in favour of adding more disruption into matches.

"For me it's a difficult thing because it becomes a bit of a circus with players coming in and out constantly during a game," he said.

"If players need to go out for two minutes, five minutes after a yellow card then come in, when is the moment to come in?

"It's already difficult when you have an injured player and you restart and he's on the sideline it's difficult to get him in sometimes.

"It's a big discussion with the referees 'where is the ball, what is the danger' so I think it would create more fuss than is necessary."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There was late VAR controversy in Rangers 1-1 draw at Aberdeen

Sin bins were introduced across all levels of grassroots football in England from the 2019/20 season in an attempt to improve levels of respect and fair play in the game.

The Rangers manager is an advocate for VAR for "critical decisions" but he has warned more changes will ruin the spectacle of football.

"I don't think it's good to stop the game more than it is now," he added.

"One of the charms of the game is that there are discussions.

"I think you guys like that, the fans like to discuss things after a game so if we stop all the time you don't get fluid football anymore and you destroy the game also.

"I really am a fan of making critical decisions but if it's more then I am not."

