Rangers transfer news: Liam Kelly hold talks with Ibrox club as Jefte closes in on move to Gers

Rangers have held talks with goalkeeper Liam Kelly as manager Philippe Clement plans a summer rebuild at the club.

The 28-year-old, who started his career at Ibrox, will be a free agent when his Motherwell contract expires next week.

Kelly is believed to be one of many names under consideration by Clement and director of football recruitment Nils Koppen.

However, reports suggesting a deal between the two parties has been agreed are understood to be premature.

With Jon McLaughlin set to depart Ibrox this summer once his contract ends - Clement will be left with Robby McCrorie and Kieran Wright as back up to number one Jack Butland.

Jefte close to Gers move

Meanwhile, Rangers are close to signing Brazilian left-back Jefte - with the player heading to Glasgow to compete his move.

The Ibrox club had agreed a deal to sign the 20-year-old in January from Fluminense - however the move fell through after APOEL, where he was on loan, refused to allow him to leave Cyprus early.

Clement has already confirmed there will be big changes this summer with a number of players departing Ibrox.

The likes of Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Leon Balogun and McLaughlin are out of contract, while the loan deals Fabio Silva and Abdallah Sima are set to end.

Rangers may also look to sell some of those who arrived in the summer under previous boss Michael Beale, such as Sam Lammers who is wanted by FC Utrecht after impressing on loan - scoring 10 goals in 18 games.

'Rangers squad at end of cycle'

"There will be changes, we need changes," Clement said earlier this month when asked about his summer plans.

"Will it be significant? Of course, because we have a lot of contracts ending also. We don't have unlimited finances, so we need to make the right decisions in the positions and where to spend more and where to spend less.

"And of course, a story with the Champions League would also change things. We're going to need to be more creative in that as a club, and we need to do it fast also, because we have decisive games in August in the league and in Europe."

He added: "I think as a club we are in some ways at the end of a cycle. So we need to change some things. The fitness is not good enough to play three games a week at high intensity, that is the reason for so many injuries.

"Very importantly, I had very good talks with the board about my ideas, what to change, towards recruitment, towards positions, all those things.

"Let's say we are aligned in almost everything, which is a big thing. In a lot of clubs it is sometimes more difficult.

"So that's the first step, the second step is to do it of course. You can have amazing plans but you have to execute them."

