Jack Butland: Rangers goalkeeper ready to 'determine own future' under new head coach Russell Martin

"I want to be the best version of myself and at least give myself the opportunity to have control of what happens next."

Jack Butland accepts it hasn't been "smooth sailing" at Rangers and he is determined to make amends by proving his worth under Russell Martin.

The goalkeeper impressed in his first year at Ibrox, but some unconvincing performances last season saw him lose his place in the starting XI to Liam Kelly.

Image: Jack Butland was dropped from the Rangers team for part of last season

He was reinstated for the final two Scottish Premiership games and started Martin's first pre-season friendly against Club Brugge, despite suggestions the former England number one could be replaced in the squad.

"Has it been smooth sailing, my time at the club? Not for me personally, and for all of us, it's not been quite as successful as we'd like it to have been," the 32-year-old said.

"I didn't walk away from the season thinking - although some people like to try and make those stories up - that's the end of it. I was very determined that I will determine how my career goes here.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch a superb save by Butland to deny Celtic's Reo Hatate last season

"Obviously, things can be taken out of your hands at times, but I was very adamant in the summer that regardless of what happens, what managerial changes, ownership changes, that I was going to come in and be the best version of myself and at least give myself the opportunity to have control of what happens next.

"I hope I've managed to do that. I certainly feel fit, sharp and positive and looking forward to the season ahead with a club where I want to be.

"I never once looked away from it and thought I need to change or get out. I need to keep my head up, stick my chest out and get on with it."

Has Martin's arrival revitalised Butland's career?

Image: Russell Martin and Jack Butland at full time against Panathinaikos

Butland looked back to his best as he produced a string of crucial saves in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos, meaning they take a 2-0 lead to Athens on Wednesday.

"That's what you live for," he added.

"That's why people think we're mad, because you can go through those times where you have those mistakes which can happen and all the stress and all the ridicule and everything that comes with it.

"You do also have the opportunity to make really positive impact and [it is] something I've always believed I can do and I have done at this club.

"I didn't go into that game Tuesday night thinking, I need to make a point. I generally felt in a position and feel about my game [that I can] just let the game come to me and just felt really good about the outcome of the game.

"I knew I just felt like it was going to be a good game for us, for me, because I feel like I've got that confidence back.

"You don't want to say the word swagger, it's quite cheesy, but I feel like I've got that belief back and knew it was going to be a good night regardless."

Image: Butland impressed in Rangers' 2-0 win against Panathinaikos

Butland was in goal for Stoke City and came up against Russell Martin when he was a player for Norwich.

He is looking forward to the former Scotland defender putting his mark on the squad.

"There's a different style, there's going to be different demands on every position, how the manager expects us to play, and it's been really exciting," he added.

"I think it's been a big learning curve for us all.

"Parts of the game that we haven't necessarily been asked to do a great deal of at times, in terms of other different managers, different styles, so there's going to be new things and it's been really exciting for me.

Image: Jack Butland played against Russell Martin with Stoke City

"In the keepers in general, we're going to be a huge part of what the manager wants to do and how we play. Ultimately, it's about playing as a team, it's how this system works when you all play together as a team.

"It's been enjoyable, I've really enjoyed the messages from the manager, I've really enjoyed the style he's trying to bring to us.

"As a keeper, it allows you to show a different side, which people perhaps didn't know you had. I've enjoyed seeing that side of it and hopefully being able to show that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton make their predictions for the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership title

Rangers will kick off their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season at Motherwell on Saturday August 2, live on Sky Sports.

It will be new head coach Martin's first league game in charge since being appointed in the summer, and will come just days after their Champions League second-qualifying-round clash against Panathinaikos.

His first Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox will take place on Saturday August 9 against Steven Pressley's Dundee.

The first Old Firm clash of the season takes place on Sunday August 31 live on Sky Sports as Celtic travel to Ibrox, a fixture that could be key as Martin's side look to close the gap on their city rivals this season.

The sides will meet again at Celtic Park on Wednesday January 3 - live on Sky Sports - with their final pre-split meeting at Ibrox on February 28.

Elsewhere, their first match against Derek McInnes' Hearts comes on Saturday September 13 at Ibrox, while Rangers face the two newly-promoted clubs on consecutive weeks with a trip to Livingston on Saturday September 27, before travelling to Falkirk on October 4.

Rangers head to Easter Road - where they ended the last campaign - to face Hibernian on Wednesday October 29, while the first clash against Aberdeen follows that on November 1 at Ibrox.

With no winter break this season, Rangers face six games in December - however, there are no games on Boxing Day. Instead, Martin's side head to Hearts on Saturday December 20 and then host Motherwell on Saturday December 27 at Ibrox.

Rangers' final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 at Falkirk, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.