Jonny Hayes to have Aberdeen medical following Celtic departure
Winger is a free agent after leaving Celtic at end of 2019-20 season following the completion of his contract
Last Updated: 22/06/20 10:58am
Jonny Hayes will have a medical at Aberdeen on Monday after agreeing a deal to re-sign for his former club.
The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Celtic at the end of the 2019-20 season following the completion of his contract at Parkhead.
Hayes played with Aberdeen from 2012-2017, winning the League Cup in 2014, before a £1m move to Celtic.
Former Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson, who yesterday took over at Hearts, said last week that he was interested in bringing Hayes to Tannadice, but Aberdeen are now favourites to re-sign the winger.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently confirmed the club have offset half of their predicted £10m coronavirus hit.
The Dons have opened talks with players and other staff last week over making wage cuts and other savings amid the prospect of playing behind closed doors for the first few months of next season.
Cormack was able to give supporters some encouragement that the club were finding ways to deal with the financial impact of the pandemic.
