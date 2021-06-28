Aberdeen agree deal to sign USA striker Christian Ramirez from Houston Dynamo

Aberdeen have agreed a deal to sign Christian Ramirez from MLS side Houston Dynamo, subject to the striker securing a visa and passing a medical.

Ramirez, 30, has won two caps for the United States national side having previously played for Minnesota United and Los Angeles FC.

During his time in North America's second tier with Minnesota United, Ramirez won two NASL Golden Boot awards and was named in the end-of-season team of the year on three occasions.

"I feel extremely blessed and excited about the opportunity to play for such a historic club, and more importantly to be part of this new era under the manager, Stephen Glass," Ramirez told the club's website.

"When the prospect of joining Aberdeen FC was presented to me, I knew it was one I couldn't pass on.

Image: Scott Brown has also joined Aberdeen after leaving Celtic

"I can't wait to get to Aberdeen and meet the staff, players and supporters. I'm ready to give this club my all."

Glass's Aberdeen side have already begun their pre-season ahead of their Europa Conference League clash with BK Hacken on July 22.

Ramirez will be required to enter a period of self-isolation before he can join up with his Aberdeen team-mates.

Image: Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has sealed another addition to his squad at Pittodrie

"Securing a centre forward was vital for us and, when we started looking, Christian immediately became a priority," said Glass, who played and later coached in the States.

"We have had to work really hard as a club to get this finalised and we are delighted to be able to add a proven goal scorer who is still at a good age and is a full internationalist.

"We have no doubt he is going to add great value to our team and help all the individuals within it. I am sure he will display the reasons why we pursued this deal so vigorously."