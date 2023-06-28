Graeme Shinnie: Aberdeen sign midfielder from Wigan on permanent three-year-deal

Aberdeen have signed Graeme Shinnie on a permanent three-year-deal from Wigan Athletic.

The 31-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Pittodrie and helped the club finish third in the Scottish Premiership, securing European football.

Shinnie, who first played for the Dons in 2015, will remain captain for the new campaign and is the club's fourth summer signing.

Shinnie scored twice as Aberdeen beat St Mirren in their last home game of the 2022/23 season

"My full focus was always on returning here," he said. "It's a club I love. I feel like I am back home again.

"I'm looking forward to the season ahead. It's going to be tough but we're building a squad now that is going to be ready for what lies ahead and being able to play in the group stages of a European competition is something I've always wanted so there are exciting times ahead.

"I think the bond I've got here with the fans is amazing and I can't wait to get back on the pitch at Pittodrie again and have them cheering us on but it's important we get ready in pre-season and come together again as a club and perform as well as we can next season."

Shinnie will remain captain at Pittodrie next season

Manager Barry Robson has already signed Nicky Devlin, Leighton Clarkson and Ester Sokler this summer and said: "Graeme is a captain, a real leader and is Aberdeen through and through.

"We're absolutely delighted to get him back. This is where he belongs and his impact on the team and club last year was there for all to see.

"He is well aware of the level of expectation at this club and his wealth of experience will be a major advantage as we head into a busy season."

