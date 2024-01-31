Aberdeen sack manager Barry Robson after just eight months in charge

Aberdeen have sacked manager Barry Robson with the Dons languishing down in eighth place in the Scottish Premiership standings.

The Dons were held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee at Pittodrie on Tuesday night, meaning their hopes of matching last term's third-place Scottish Premiership finish have been all but extinguished before January is out, with their form being patchy at best.

Robson, 45, was appointed interim Aberdeen manager in early 2023 and, after an impressive run of seven consecutive victories, he signed a two-year deal in May.

Robson led the team to a third-place finish in the table last season, qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League in the process, the first time in 15 seasons the Dons had reached the group stage of a European competition.

However, league results have been disappointing so far this campaign, leading to the departure of Robson and his assistant Steve Agnew.

The club said in a statement that results and performances this season had "been well below the expectations set".



"Although it has been a difficult call, the board felt the change was necessary and in the best interests of Aberdeen FC," Aberdeen chair Dave Cormack told the club website.

"Barry earned the right to be Aberdeen manager and knew the high level of expectation we had when he took the role. We gave Barry as much time and support as we possibly could in the hope, and expectation, he could return us to the league form we witnessed in the spring of last year.

"There is a talented squad of players at the club which makes our current league position unacceptable.

"With 17 games left in the league and still in the Scottish Cup, this change is necessary to help us refocus on our ambitions for the rest of the season.

"It's important we thank Barry for his significant contribution to Aberdeen as a player, a coach and manager. He's a good man who worked extremely hard in everything he did for us, and it goes without saying that we wish him, and Steve, our very best.

"The club, as a business, is in good shape. We have no bank debt, significant commercial growth, record season ticket and AberDNA membership sales. We also have an evolving player trading model that is allowing us to invest significantly more in the football operation than the operating income we generate.

"But, as chairman I accept responsibility, along with the board, for the managerial upheavals. It's exhausting for everyone to go through, not least our fans and the managers who gave their all and lost their jobs.

"We have asked first-team coach Peter Leven, assisted by Scott Anderson, to lead training on an interim basis."

