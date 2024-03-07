Neil Warnock dismisses 'hypothetical' Aberdeen exit talk amid poor run of form

Neil Warnock hopes the Scottish Cup quarter-finals can be a turning point for Aberdeen as he evaded questions over whether defeat could spell the end of his short tenure.

The Dons are without a cinch Premiership victory in 10 games, six of them under Warnock, and sit 10th in the table, four points above the danger zone.

Chances of a top-six finish look all but over with sixth-placed Hibernian seven points better off with five matches left until the split.

The cup looks to be the only way Aberdeen can enjoy any remaining success but they host a Kilmarnock side who have won all three league meetings between the teams this season.

Warnock was put in place until the end of the season in a bid to revive Aberdeen's European hopes after Barry Robson was sacked.

A cup exit could conceivably leave both the board and the 75-year-old considering whether there is anything he can do to transform their fortunes.

When that scenario was put to Warnock, the manager said: "I think it's hypothetical that, really. I think you have got to ask me that if and when it happens.

"All I'm concentrating on is trying to be positive and to get a result against Kilmarnock on Saturday. I think that's all you can do. You can't get dragged into what ifs."

Saturday's defeat by St Mirren was the low point for Warnock, so far at least. Leading 1-0 in stoppage time, Aberdeen conceded a penalty after a VAR review and the home team scored twice inside two minutes.

The former Sheffield United manager has tried to lift his players and is now looking for them to seize an opportunity to seal a trip to Hampden and start changing the narrative.

"We have just got to get on with it now," he said. "We know there is no point in feeling sorry for yourself. I think you do that for 24 hours.

"We are in a great job. You have got to realise how lucky we are really in the modern day where so many people are out of work. We've got a great job.

"Yes, we're not doing well at the minute, confidence is a bit low but one good result can turn that. So let's get on with it. It's a great opportunity for everybody.

"It's almost like a breath of fresh air. There's no league points at stake and everybody has been so desperately trying to get points on board.

"I think it's just the type of game we need, against a really good side.

"Everybody needs a turning point, when you're having a bad run like we've had.

"I thought that was going to be St Mirren if I'm honest, for 90-odd minutes, but you've just got to keep going.

"You do get kicked in the teeth at times in football, and you've just got to bounce back."

