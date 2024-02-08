Craig Gordon: Hearts goalkeeper agrees contract extension after injury comeback

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a one-year contract extension following his comeback from a double leg break.

The 41-year-old has returned to fitness after suffering the injury playing against Dundee United in December 2022, despite fears it could have been the end of the Scotland international's playing career.

Gordon is in his second spell at Hearts and the new deal see him playing beyond his 42nd birthday.

Head coach Steven Naismith said: "It's great for everyone that Craig has extended his contract by another year.

"Firstly, and most importantly, he's a fantastic goalkeeper. I see him in training every day and he continues to put in unbelievable performances. To see him come back into the team against Spartans was a special moment.

"Secondly, he's a leader. He's an influential figure in the dressing room, someone who has played at the top level both domestically and internationally. Younger players look up to him, so to know that he will be at the club for another 18-months to not only compete for the No.1 jersey but pass on his knowledge to others is a massive thing for this club.

"He's the type of character this club needs in order to keep progressing because he knows exactly what it takes to be successful."

Image: Gordon made his comeback for Hearts in the Scottish Cup

Sporting Director Joe Savage added: "Getting Craig's immediate future sorted is another important piece of business for the club and I feel we've made good strides in terms of building towards what is shaping up to be another busy campaign next season.

"Craig is probably the most talented and well-known player to emerge from our youth system and for him to come back from a career-threatening injury and still be at the very top of his game is nothing short of remarkable, so it was a no-brainer to do what we could to keep him here.

"The hard work to keep our most valuable players will continue in the background as the coaching staff and first team continue to focus on their excellent form and securing European football."

