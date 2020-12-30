Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer vows not to be deterred by racist abuse

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer has vowed not to allow racist abuse from one individual to drive him out of his job.

Police are investigating after Dyer received a letter containing racist abuse on Monday.

The letter was delivered to Rugby Park after Killie lost to Livingston on Saturday. On Wednesday evening, after Killie won 2-0 at Motherwell, Dyer said he would not be deterred by the racist abuse.

Dyer said: "What's happened to me is not about Kilmarnock because the Kilmarnock people have been very good to me.

"It's about someone who has a grievance against my colour, it's as simple as that. It's nothing to do with Kilmarnock or managing a football club.

"I don't mind someone telling me that they want me to leave the football club because I'm not doing a good job. I can take that and get on with it.

"But this is someone who has the front to write a letter because of the colour of my skin.

"I can bat it off because I am in a privileged position but there are people out there who don't have anyone so it's for the likes of me to keep talking about it.

"It's important we carry on doing the right thing - we take the knee, keep getting the message out there and hopefully one day there will be no more.

Image: Dyer says he will continue to take a stand against racism until it is eradicated from the game

The former Charlton midfielder added: "I work hard every day, I give my all, because it's the job I love doing.

"I'm never going to let someone like that deter me from doing my job. Never ever.

"It's in the police's hands and they will get on with it now.

"The football club have been brilliant to me and I got a lot of support from a lot of people. A lot of letters and emails came through wishing me all the best."