Derek McInnes signs new Kilmarnock deal until 2027 after award-winning season

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Rugby Park until 2027.

The 52-year-old joined the club in January 2022 and took Kilmarnock from fourth in the Scottish Championship to finishing fourth in the Scottish Premiership and securing a Europa League spot.

On signing his new deal, McInnes said: "Kilmarnock is a fantastic place to work and I enjoy it every single day, I come bouncing into work with a smile on my face, everyone here is so supportive from the backroom staff up to the board.

"The reward from this season comes with the European games, which is our next proper game and we'll look forward to that.

"The demand will change next season, so I'll enjoy it just now because I know I'll not get to enjoy it for too long!"

Phyllis Carroll, managing director of Kilmarnock, added: "Derek's commitment to the club provides the foundation and stability required to implement long-term plans that will positively impact our team standing and strengthen youth pathways, a perfect example of this is the introduction of David Watson to the first team who has since worn the captain's armband.

"We also announced earlier this week that another five youth players have signed their first professional contracts - this is important for the club's future.

"It's important that we establish a long-term strategy for the club, to ensure that we continue to improve on and off the park. Derek is a vital part of our projected growth and with his guidance we believe, that in time, we'll have built a much stronger Kilmarnock for our supporters and the next generation of Killie fans."

