Hibernian need major overhaul in January transfer window, says Neil Lennon

Hibernian need a major overhaul in the January transfer window and require better strikers, claims manager Neil Lennon.

Following Hibs' Edinburgh derby defeat to Hearts at Easter Road on Saturday, Lennon criticised his attacking players, claiming his current crop are not physical, creative or robust enough and the club's recruitment has been poor.

"Our centre forwards are not playing well enough," Lennon said. "That has been a bugbear of mine for a while.

"We need to try and bring better ones in, it's as simple as that. We're not scoring enough goals or wanting to score enough goals.

We had plenty [of chances] in the game [against Hearts]. Plenty of ball flashed across the box. We don't react to a lot of things.

"We're not physical enough or creative enough and tonight is a prime example."

When asked if he thought Hibs required a major overhaul in the January transfer window, Lennon added: "I think so yeah. I do.

"We lost some really good players last year. We sold players for money and if we want to have an impact on the top six, or even the top four, then we need to replace those players.

"We need robust players as well. I'm fed up with the injuries. Soft injuries. Player breaking down, breaking down, breaking down. It's almost every week someone is crying about an injury."

Lennon was happy to take a portion of blame for Hibernian's recent recruitment, which he claims "could have been better" after the club lost several key players in the summer.

"There were major changes in the summer, those players were very difficult to replace, but we'll look in January," he said.

"Our recruitment could have been better and I need to take some responsibility for that.

"We're looking to bring two or three players, particularly in the final third, to give the fans excitement.

"I want them to be excited coming here, I don't think at the moment they're getting that."