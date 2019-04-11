Hibernian respond to crowd disruption with increased CCTV at Easter Road

0:36 Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster has announced improvements to the club's CCTV cameras in an effort to increase supporter safety at Easter Road Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster has announced improvements to the club's CCTV cameras in an effort to increase supporter safety at Easter Road

Hibernian are making advances to clamp down on fan trouble by installing 11 new CCTV cameras at Easter Road, which will cover every seat in the stadium.

The decision comes after Hibernian fan Cameron Mack was jailed for 100 days for a breach of the peace after confronting Rangers captain James Tavernier on the side of the pitch on March 8.

Crowd trouble marred Hibs' Edinburgh derby win over Hearts on Saturday at Tynecastle with smoke bombs and a coconut thrown onto the pitch.

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster explained how those recent events have forced the club to act in an effort to make football at Easter Road a safe environment for all.

"We've actually decided now to buy a new system that effectively covers every seat in the stadium and records throughout the game in high definition," Dempster told Sky Sports News.

"So it will be a good opportunity for us to deliver a good supporter safety system.

Hibernian are responding proactively to incidents of crowd disruption at Easter Road

"It's undeniable to say that we've been encouraged into this decision with the full system really because of the incidents of the last couple of months. I think it's incumbent on us to act."

More and improved cameras are just one of the changes Hibs have made in recent months, with plain-clothes stewards being sent in to report misbehaviour including the use of pyrotechnics and drugs.

The club are talking to Police Scotland about introducing sniffer dogs at games and are introducing a text line for fans to report misbehaviour after consulting with Hearts and Aberdeen, who have similar systems in place.